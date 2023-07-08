F1 legend Stewart suffered stroke

Formula 1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has revealed he suffered a stroke shortly after the Miami Grand Prix.

The 84-year-old Stewart is the sport’s oldest surviving title winner, having claimed the championship in 1969, 1971, and 1973.

He retired from the sport at the end of his final championship-winning campaign but has remained an active figure within it ever since.

Having worked as a commentator and pundit, he continues to perform ambassadorial duties for Rolex, among others.

That sees him travel to a number of events globally, leaving him as busy now as he was during his racing career.

Stewart has now revealed to the Daily Mail that, following the Miami Grand Prix, he suffered a stroke while in Jordan for a wedding.

The three-time world champion was there to witness the marriage of Crown Prince Hussein.

“This was the night before the wedding,” Stewart said.

“I got up in the night feeling strange. I just dropped. And then I can’t remember. I was unconscious for quite a long time.

“I was taken to hospital in Jordan. My son Paul and his wife were there for the wedding, in a bedroom on a different floor.

“To this day I don’t know how I got to Paul’s room, but I must have been somewhat alert to get hold of him.

“They got me into an ambulance, but I have no recall of that either. His Majesty got the best doctors available for me.

“I wanted to get home as fast as possible, and the Crown Prince of Bahrain very generously gave his aircraft to fly me back to Europe. By then I was pretty much okay. I wasn’t walking very well though.”

Since then, he’s undergone physiotherapy and is able to walk “almost completely perfectly.”

Stewart has since recovered and is set to be back in the F1 paddock at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.