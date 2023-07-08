Brown pips Reynolds to Townsville Supercars pole

Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown has pipped Grove Racing’s David Reynolds to pole position for Race 16 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the NTI Townsville 500.

Brown put the #9 Coca-Cola Camaro into first position for the start of this afternoon’s 88-lapper around the Reid Park Street Circuit with a 1:13.9454s on the third-last lap of the Top 10 Shootout.

Reynolds, who was third onto the race track in the #26 Penrite Mustang, ended up 0.0501s slower while Tickford Racing’s provisional pole-sitter, Cameron Waters, took third at 0.0626s further back in the #6 Monster Energy Mustang.

The rest of the top 10 was Shane van Gisbergen (#97 Red Bull Ampol Camaro), Jack Le Brocq (#34 Truck Assist Camaro), Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro), Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang), James Golding (#31 Nulon Camaro), Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang), and Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang).

Van Gisbergen and Reynolds both made an early impact in the one-lap dash, the former clocking a 1:14.0825s on the very first lap of the session before the latter edged him by 0.0870s with a 1:13.9955s on roaded fronts.

They remained the top two for several laps but Jack Le Brocq came close to toppling them despite an error at the start of his flyer.

The last-start race winner and Townsville practice fast man locked the inside front of the #34 Truck Assist Camaro at Turn 2 but made some time back with a flying second sector and would trip the Control Line in a time of 1:14.1423s.

Next up was Brown, who was quickest in neither the first nor second sector but was quickest to the latter, which he completed by using up all of the exit at Turn 10.

The Erebus driver then set a new best third sector to go fastest with just Payne and Waters to come.

Payne, also on used fronts, set a 1:14.2462s while Waters took up third on a 1:14.0080s.

Feeney made a net gain of one position to qualify sixth on a 1:14.2373s, ahead of Payne, and Golding on a 1:14.5025s on roaded tyres.

Davison also had roaded rubber underneath him and ended up ninth on a 1:14.7700s after being classified fifth in the earlier session of the day, with Mostert completing the top 10 on a 1:14.8374s.

Race 16 is officially set to start at 14:40 local time/AEST.

Full Race 16 Top 10 Shootout Results here.

