‘Bad’ tyre degradation set to spice up Townsville 500

Mustang and Camaro drivers have tipped that high tyre degradation will spice up this weekend’s Supercars races at the NTI Townsville 500.

While the return of refuelling, for the first time since the season began in Newcastle, adds another strategic element for the 88-lappers around the Reid Park Street Circuit, stint length is more likely to be governed by tyre life.

The field is back on Dunlop’s soft compound this weekend, on a track surface unchanged since Townsville debuted on the calendar in 2009, and hence nowadays not providing a lot in terms of grip, while the new-for-2023 Gen3 race cars move around more by design.

The Ford Mustangs do have a new aerodynamic package this weekend which should, in theory, promote better tyre life by reducing the loss of rear downforce under brakes.

However, both Tickford Racing Mustang driver Cameron Waters and Brad Jones Racing Camaro driver Bryce Fullwood, are expecting a tough time of it.

“It’s going to be bad but it’s probably good for you guys [media, viewers],” said Waters.

“So, we’re going to be hanging on.”

Fullwood remarked, “I concur.”

He added, “We did quite a lot of laps in P1, and I need to do quite a lot more, and I’m quite concerned.

“So, I think it’ll be entertaining; I’m interested to see what happens.”

Waters did note that the track remains relatively ‘green’, and hence degradation may be less of an issue once more rubber is laid down.

However, Matt Stone Racing’s Jack Le Brocq, who was quickest in practice from Fullwood and Waters, joked that it may be worth three-stopping and sacrificing Sunday’s race.

That is a highly unlikely approach given, after the handback, each entry has six sets of tyres to get through six stints of racing (as well as qualifying and potentially top 10 shootouts) across today and tomorrow.

Still, if someone should happen to retire early from today’s race, the set which they save could prove highly valuable tomorrow.

“I think come Safety Car, absolutely,” said Fullwood.

“I mean, we’re a set of tyres down this weekend from normal, and obviously previously if there’s an early Safety Car and whatever else, we’ve had another set to play with but we don’t have that now.

“So I feel like, absolutely, if someone has a shocker [today] and has another set up their sleeve, watch out.”

Qualifying for Race 16 starts at 10:15 local time/AEST.