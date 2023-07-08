Allen takes first Super2 win in Townsville

It was a team one-two for Eggleston Motorsport in Race 1 of the Dunlop2/3 Series at the NTI Townsville 500 with Kai Allen winning ahead of Cameron Crick. Aaron Seton made it a Holden Commodore ZB shutout of the top three places with third in his Jason Gomersall Racing entry.

The pole-sitter Seton was slow in his getaway at the start while Crick was very quick out of fifth and slotted into second behind Allen. The Safety Car was deployed just after the beginning of the second lap as Mason Kelly hit the concrete just after the kink on the front straight.

The Nissan Altima driver had contact with Super3 rival Chis Smerdon (Commodore VF) at Turn 11 on the previous lap which put it into tyre barrier. Damage to the steering on the Altima resulted in its demise shortly after.

The race resumed on Lap 5 from where Allen continued to an all-the-way victory ahead of Crick and Seton. The Ford Mustangs driven by Aaron Love and Zane Morse were in close company for fourth and fifth at the culmination of the 40 minutes and 26 laps, and ahead of Cooper Murray in the third of the EMS Commodores.

Next across the line was Matt Chahda who was embroiled in some fierce action, initially with Zach Bates (ZB) where contact would cost him a 5.0s penalty. Then Chahda had to find a way past Super3 leader Cameron McLeod (Nissan Altima) before a spirited clash with Bates’ Walkinshaw Andretti United’s teammate Ryan Wood.

He was able to clear Wood, but post-race was relegated to 10th behind Wood, Zak Best (Anderson Motorsport Mustang) and Bates. Nash Morris (ZB) was next as he held off McLeod.

Twelfth placed Brad Vaughan (Tickford Racing Mustang) had to start from pit lane after his qualifying incident with Jack Perkins whose Image Racing ZB was out for the weekend. Vaughan also copped a $3000 fine, half of which was suspended.

Jordyn Sinni (ZB) was next in front of Super3’s Jobe Stewart (Commodore VF), Callum Walker (ZB), and Elly Morrow (Mustang). Jett Johnson (Altima) recovered from a mid-race off at Turn 3 to pass Ryan Gilroy (VF) on the last lap to finish third in Super3.

Super3 rolls out for Qualifying at 0930 local time/0930 AEST before Super2 at 0950 local time/0950 AEST tomorrow, Sunday July 9.