Acura sets early pace at Chevrolet Grand Prix

American Colin Braun set the pace in the first practice session of the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Braun’s #60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 recorded 34 laps in the opening session and clocked a 1:07.341 on the 33rd lap in the final moments of the session.

The #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series. R with Pipo Derani at the wheel was second with a lap of 1:08.121.

Filipe Albuquerque was third in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura with a time of 1:08.138.

The #25 BMW M Team RLL Hybrid V8, winner of the Watkins Glen race, finished in the 8th position with a 1:08.837 lap.

Australian Matt Campbell’s #6 Porshe Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 was 9th quickest with Mike Rockenfeller at the wheel.

The #3 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R held the quickest time of all GT cars until Frankie Montecalvo in the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 put in a 1:16.558 and Frederik Schandorff in the #70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 Evo turned a 1:16.670 as time expired.

Robby Foley on the #96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 finished third in GTD with a 1:16.762

The Corvette ended up as the third fastest GT and the fastest in GTD PRO with a 1:16.724.

Ben Barnicoat in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus was second in GTD PRO with a 1:16.744.

The #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 driven by Alex Riberas rounded out the top three in GTD PRO with a 1:16.925.

The #30 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320 Nissan of Garett Grist led LMP3with a 1:2.270 to lead Felipe Fraga in the #74 Riley Motorsports-WeatherTech Legier.

The opening session had two red flags. The #57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo of Philip Ellis brought out the first red flag with 30 minutes remaining.

The second red flag came when the #4 Ave Motorsports Ligier of George Staikos stopped in Turn 5 with 13 minutes remaining.

The session resumed to a flurry of activity with four minutes remaining.

The second practice session will take place Saturday at 22:00 AEST.