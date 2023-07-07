WAU gets backing for Hillyer

Walkinshaw Andretti United Foundation Academy driver Matt Hillyer has secured a new naming rights partner ahead of the opening round of the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series in Townsville this weekend.

Hillyer will race with backing from Morris in his red #2 Toyota 86, the organisation having a long-standing history as the Official Finance Partner of WAU.

“Morris has been an incredible partner of ours for 13 years, which in itself is a huge commitment and testament of the relationship,” said WAU’s Bruce Stewart.

“It’s a partnership that goes much further than a sticker on a race car, it’s linked with how our business operates. We’ve shared some incredible moments over those years, and we’re excited about this new chapter.”

Hillyer was announced for the WAU 86 Series drive in March, and also works at WAU as a first-year mechanic in the team’s sub-assembly division.

He has risen through the WAU Foundation Academy, which was created to foster talent in all areas of motorsport, from driving – with a path to Supercars – as well as commercial, mechanical and engineering roles.

“To see them (Morris) supporting the WAU Foundation Academy, and indeed the future of our sport, shows their commitment to the community, which we are incredibly thankful for,” said Stewart.

After winning the 2022 Victorian Formula Ford Championship, Hillyer stepped up the Australian Formula Ford Series this season with Sonic Motor Racing Services, winning his debut round and currently leading the points standings.

The Morris-backed 86 he’ll be racing in Townsville will be familiar, as he has competed in the three rounds of this year’s inaugural Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Scholarship Series – a feeder to the main series, providing 12 debutant drivers in the 34-car field this weekend.

He took all three race wins in the Scholarship Series’ second round at Phillip Island, and sits equal fifth with Marcus La Delle in the standings after four events.

“Matt has done an excellent job behind the wheel this year, so we are all excited to see him in the Morris #2 this weekend for Round 1, the entire team will be watching!”

The 2023 Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series field will hit Reid Park street circuit in Townsville for practice at 08:10 local time/08:10 AEST today, Friday July 7.