Tickford unveils new Randle Mustang livery

Tickford Racing has unveiled a new livery for the #55 Ford Mustang Supercar of Thomas Randle ahead of this weekend’s NTI Townsville 500.

The look which Randle is debuting this weekend comes as a result of a new logo for major sponsor Castrol which is gradually being rolled out across the globe.

The #55 S650 Mustang retains its green, red, and white hues, but with a greater emphasis on the latter.

“I think this design embodies Castrol’s commitment to pushing boundaries and driving innovation, both on and off the track and I’m excited to be debuting it here at Townsville this weekend,” said Randle.

“Castrol has always been synonymous with quality and performance, and the refreshed design truly captures the spirit of their brand.

“I’m honoured to be driving the Castrol Racing Mustang and can’t wait to see how the fans respond to the new look.”

The livery is in fact a world first.

Jotika Prasad, Castrol Marketing Director, ANZ said, “The Castrol brand has always been intrinsically linked with motorsport, so it’s incredibly exciting to see Castrol’s new brand identity represented for the first time anywhere in the world on a Supercar.

“Castrol’s new brand identity is a symbol of our focus on the future, and our commitment to forging new opportunities for growth and success.

“That ambition and commitment to succeed is something that Castrol shares with Thomas and the entire Tickford team, and we can’t wait to continue that pursuit when the new-look #55 Castrol Racing Mustang hits the track Friday.”

Randle’s new livery is not the only cosmetic change at Tickford this weekend.

Declan Fraser has switched from #56 to his preferred #777 for the weekend in a nod to the fact that Townsville counts as the Mackay boy’s ‘home’ event, while James Courtney’s #5 Mustang has retained its Indigenous livery from Hidden Valley.

All four Tickford entries, including the #6 Mustang of Cameron Waters, now have their competition numbers displayed on the windscreen again, per a recent Supercars rule change.

Waters leads the way for Tickford in seventh in the drivers’ championship leading into the NTI Townsville 500, for which Practice 1 starts this morning at 10:10 local time/AEST.

IMAGES: New #55 Mustang livery