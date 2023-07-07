Results: British Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 7th July, 2023 - 10:33pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|26
|1:28.600
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|22
|1:29.048
|00.448
|3
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|22
|1:29.089
|00.489
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|20
|1:29.268
|00.668
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|25
|1:29.280
|00.680
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|23
|1:29.319
|00.719
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|24
|1:29.357
|00.757
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|25
|1:29.441
|00.841
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|26
|1:29.471
|00.871
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|16
|1:29.658
|01.058
|11
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:29.691
|01.091
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|23
|1:29.768
|01.168
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|24
|1:29.828
|01.228
|14
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|27
|1:29.874
|01.274
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|21
|1:30.090
|01.490
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:30.092
|01.492
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|23
|1:30.124
|01.524
|18
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20
|1:30.321
|01.721
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|20
|1:30.385
|01.785
|20
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|1:30.591
|01.991
