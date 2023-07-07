> News > Formula 1

Results: British Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 7th July, 2023 - 10:33pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 26 1:28.600
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 22 1:29.048 00.448
3 23 Alex Albon Williams 22 1:29.089 00.489
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 20 1:29.268 00.668
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25 1:29.280 00.680
6 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 23 1:29.319 00.719
7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 24 1:29.357 00.757
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren 25 1:29.441 00.841
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 26 1:29.471 00.871
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 16 1:29.658 01.058
11 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:29.691 01.091
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 23 1:29.768 01.168
13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 24 1:29.828 01.228
14 63 George Russell Mercedes 27 1:29.874 01.274
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 21 1:30.090 01.490
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:30.092 01.492
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 23 1:30.124 01.524
18 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 20 1:30.321 01.721
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 20 1:30.385 01.785
20 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 1:30.591 01.991

