Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Practice 2
Friday 7th July, 2023 - 3:15pm
Complete results from Supercars Practice 2 at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
View the session report here.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|1:13.4320
|2
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Middy’s Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|15
|1:13.6790
|0:00.2470
|3
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|1:13.7641
|0:00.3321
|4
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|1:13.7642
|0:00.3322
|5
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|11
|1:13.7691
|0:00.3371
|6
|9
|William Brown
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|1:13.7950
|0:00.3630
|7
|20
|Scott Pye
|Hino Trucks
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|15
|1:13.8127
|0:00.3807
|8
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|1:13.8143
|0:00.3823
|9
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|1:13.8452
|0:00.4132
|10
|5
|James Courtney
|Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|1:13.9008
|0:00.4688
|11
|26
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|1:13.9320
|0:00.5000
|12
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|1:13.9483
|0:00.5163
|13
|17
|Will Davison
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|1:13.9669
|0:00.5349
|14
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|1:14.0258
|0:00.5938
|15
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|1:14.0657
|0:00.6337
|16
|23
|Tim Slade
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|15
|1:14.0969
|0:00.6649
|17
|35
|Cameron Hill
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|1:14.1179
|0:00.6859
|18
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|DEWALT Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|14
|1:14.1531
|0:00.7211
|19
|2
|Nick Percat
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:14.1767
|0:00.7447
|20
|3
|Todd Hazelwood
|CoolDrive Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|1:14.2110
|0:00.7790
|21
|31
|James Golding
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|1:14.2524
|0:00.8204
|22
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:14.2581
|0:00.8261
|23
|4
|Jack Smith
|SCT Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|1:14.3201
|0:00.8881
|24
|777
|Declan Fraser
|Tradie Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|1:14.4466
|0:01.0146
|25
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|1:14.7520
|0:01.3200
