Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 7th July, 2023 - 3:15pm

Complete results from Supercars Practice 2 at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.

Pos Num Driver Team Vehicle Laps Fastest Lap Gap
1 34 Jack Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 12 1:13.4320
2 14 Bryce Fullwood Middy’s Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 15 1:13.6790 0:00.2470
3 6 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang GT 11 1:13.7641 0:00.3321
4 97 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 13 1:13.7642 0:00.3322
5 8 Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 11 1:13.7691 0:00.3371
6 9 William Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 12 1:13.7950 0:00.3630
7 20 Scott Pye Hino Trucks Chev Camaro ZL1 15 1:13.8127 0:00.3807
8 19 Matthew Payne Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 15 1:13.8143 0:00.3823
9 88 Broc Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 13 1:13.8452 0:00.4132
10 5 James Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 15 1:13.9008 0:00.4688
11 26 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 15 1:13.9320 0:00.5000
12 55 Thomas Randle Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 13 1:13.9483 0:00.5163
13 17 Will Davison Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 13 1:13.9669 0:00.5349
14 99 Brodie Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 12 1:14.0258 0:00.5938
15 25 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 13 1:14.0657 0:00.6337
16 23 Tim Slade Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 15 1:14.0969 0:00.6649
17 35 Cameron Hill Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 12 1:14.1179 0:00.6859
18 18 Mark Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 14 1:14.1531 0:00.7211
19 2 Nick Percat Mobil 1 NTI Racing Ford Mustang GT 10 1:14.1767 0:00.7447
20 3 Todd Hazelwood CoolDrive Racing Ford Mustang GT 12 1:14.2110 0:00.7790
21 31 James Golding Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 10 1:14.2524 0:00.8204
22 11 Anton De Pasquale Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 10 1:14.2581 0:00.8261
23 4 Jack Smith SCT Motorsport Chev Camaro ZL1 13 1:14.3201 0:00.8881
24 777 Declan Fraser Tradie Racing Ford Mustang GT 14 1:14.4466 0:01.0146
25 96 Macauley Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 13 1:14.7520 0:01.3200

