Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 7th July, 2023 - 10:48am

Complete results from Supercars Practice 1 at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.

View the session report here.

Pos Car  Competitor/Team          Driver                   Vehicle              Laps   Fastest…Lap          Gap
1     9  Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus     William Brown               Chev Camaro ZL1      13     3 1:13.9706RS
2     3  CoolDrive Racing                        Todd Hazelwood            Ford Mustang GT       14    14 1:14.1906 S  0:00.2200
3    97  Red Bull Ampol Racing            Shane van Gisbergen     Chev Camaro ZL1      14     5 1:14.2491 S  0:00.2785
4    88  Red Bull Ampol Racing           Broc Feeney                     Chev Camaro ZL1      14     4 1:14.2979 S  0:00.3273
5     8  R&J Batteries Racing                Andre Heimgartner        Chev Camaro ZL1      15     3 1:14.3300 S  0:00.3594
6    26  Penrite Racing                           David Reynolds               Ford Mustang GT      14     3 1:14.3370 S  0:00.3664
7    18  Dewalt Racing                            Mark Winterbottom       Chev Camaro ZL1      14     4 1:14.3542 S  0:00.3836
8    14  Middy’s Racing                          Bryce Fullwood               Chev Camaro ZL1      18     3 1:14.3881 S  0:00.4175
9    96  Pizza Hut Racing                      Macauley Jones               Chev Camaro ZL1      17     5 1:14.4369 S  0:00.4663
10   20  Hino Trucks                              Scott Pye                           Chev Camaro ZL1      14     3 1:14.4845 S  0:00.5139
11   99  Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus  Brodie Kostecki               Chev Camaro ZL1      7     3 1:14.4885 S  0:00.5179
12   19  Penrite Racing                           Matthew Payne               Ford Mustang GT      15     3 1:14.5514 S  0:00.5808
13   11  Shell V-Power Racing Team    Anton De Pasquale        Ford Mustang GT      17     4 1:14.5891 S  0:00.6185
14   31  Nulon Racing                             James Golding                Chev Camaro ZL1      15    12 1:14.6729 S  0:00.7023
15    2  Mobil 1 NTI Racing                   Nick Percat                      Ford Mustang GT      12     6 1:14.7094 S  0:00.7388
16    4  SCT Motorsport                         Jack Smith                       Chev Camaro ZL1      14     3 1:14.7473 S  0:00.7767
17    6  Monster Energy Racing           Cameron Waters             Ford Mustang GT      13     3 1:14.7603 S  0:00.7897
18   34  Truck Assist Racing                Jack Le Brocq                  Chev Camaro ZL1      14     4 1:14.9034 S  0:00.9328
19   17  Shell V-Power Racing Team  Will Davison                    Ford Mustang GT      15     6 1:14.9124 S  0:00.9418
20   25  Mobil 1 Optus Racing            Chaz Mostert                   Ford Mustang GT      13     5 1:15.0875 S  0:01.1169
21   23  Nulon Racing                           Tim Slade                         Chev Camaro ZL1      17     4 1:15.1849 S  0:01.2143
22    5  Snowy River Racing                James Courtney              Ford Mustang GT      14     9 1:15.2598 S  0:01.2892
23   55  Castrol Racing                         Thomas Randle              Ford Mustang GT      11     5 1:15.2959 S  0:01.3253
24   35  Truck Assist Racing               Cameron Hill                   Chev Camaro ZL1      17     4 1:15.4982 S  0:01.5276
25  777  Tradie Racing                         Declan Fraser                  Ford Mustang GT      19    10 1:16.1425 S  0:02.1719

 

