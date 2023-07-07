Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Practice 1
Friday 7th July, 2023 - 10:48am
Complete results from Supercars Practice 1 at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
Read the full session report here.
|Pos Car Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Fastest…Lap Gap
|1 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 13 3 1:13.9706RS
|2 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 14 14 1:14.1906 S 0:00.2200
|3 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 14 5 1:14.2491 S 0:00.2785
|4 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 14 4 1:14.2979 S 0:00.3273
|5 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 15 3 1:14.3300 S 0:00.3594
|6 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 14 3 1:14.3370 S 0:00.3664
|7 18 Dewalt Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 14 4 1:14.3542 S 0:00.3836
|8 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 18 3 1:14.3881 S 0:00.4175
|9 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 17 5 1:14.4369 S 0:00.4663
|10 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 14 3 1:14.4845 S 0:00.5139
|11 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 7 3 1:14.4885 S 0:00.5179
|12 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 15 3 1:14.5514 S 0:00.5808
|13 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 17 4 1:14.5891 S 0:00.6185
|14 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 15 12 1:14.6729 S 0:00.7023
|15 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 12 6 1:14.7094 S 0:00.7388
|16 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 14 3 1:14.7473 S 0:00.7767
|17 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 13 3 1:14.7603 S 0:00.7897
|18 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 14 4 1:14.9034 S 0:00.9328
|19 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 15 6 1:14.9124 S 0:00.9418
|20 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 13 5 1:15.0875 S 0:01.1169
|21 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 17 4 1:15.1849 S 0:01.2143
|22 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 14 9 1:15.2598 S 0:01.2892
|23 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 11 5 1:15.2959 S 0:01.3253
|24 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 17 4 1:15.4982 S 0:01.5276
|25 777 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 19 10 1:16.1425 S 0:02.1719
