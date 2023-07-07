PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Townsville 500 Friday

The first track action of the 2023 NTI Townsville 500 took place on Friday, where Supercars ran two practice sessions that were topped by the Coca-Cola Camaro of Will Brown and the Truck Assist Camaro of Jack Le Brocq respectively.

Townsville also sees the first round of the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Series, as well as the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, while the Dunlop Super2 Series celebrates its 150th round.

Images: InSyde Media