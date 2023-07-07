Perez expects Red Bull to shine at Silverstone

Sergio Perez has suggested the Silverstone circuit will play more to the strengths of the Red Bull RB19 than the Red Bull Ring did a week ago.

Silverstone hosts the British GP this weekend, a week after Max Verstappen dominated the Austrian Grand Prix and Perez charged from 15th on the grid to third.

It was a commanding performance from the team running away with the constructors’ championship, particularly from Verstappen, who had time to pit in the closing laps to pick up the bonus points for fastest lap and still win by five seconds.

A short lap, the Red Bull Ring isn’t flush with highspeed sections like Silverstone is.

“The high speed, it’s been our strongest point, so I do expect us to shine, probably and hopefully a bit more than the previous weekend,” warned Perez.

The Mexican driver heads into the weekend off a confidence-building weekend in Austria.

Deleted laps in Qualifying on Friday left him down the order for Sunday’s race, but he stormed through the field to take the final podium place from Carlos Sainz with a handful of laps remaining.

It was a significant result after three disappointing performances in a row, prompting questions about his position within the team.

The Red Bull Ring Performance has silenced those, at least for now.

“I am happy. I made very good progress. It was a very tough weekend, but here we are, fresh and ready,” he said.

“I think it’s possible that we are just back to our form that we had earlier in the season,” he added.

“I think we just had the bad few races; we understand why now, and hopefully we are able to keep this consistency going forwards until the end of the year.”

Opening practice for the British Grand Prix begins today at 12:30 local time (21:30 AEST).