Verstappen ‘screaming’ for van Gisbergen to win NASCAR debut

Max Verstappen has revealed he was left “screaming” at his television screen as he cheered close friend Shane van Gisbergen on to victory on his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series at the weekend.

Verstappen and van Gisbergen are not only Red Bull stablemates but they also compete in sim racing for Team Redline.

Following his victory in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, the two-time F1 champion opted to stay awake to watch the three-time Supercars title-winner stun NASCAR with his triumph around the streets of Chicago, becoming the first driver in 60 years to win on debut.

The New Zealander overcame numerous cautions and overtime to take the chequered flag after 78 laps in his Trackhouse Racing Project91 Camaro in which he performed a celebratory burnout post-event.

Asked by Speedcafe during his media session ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone what he made of van Gisbergen’s success given their friendship, Verstappen replied: “I stayed awake to watch it.

“And I’ve never felt so nervous in my life watching someone else race and trying to win it. I was literally screaming in front of my TV, or my monitor, for him to win that.

“That’s really, really impressive to jump in the car and you don’t know…they are very hard cars to drive, and he just goes in there and he absolutely dominates the race.

“I know he’s a great driver, I know what he’s capable of, and I know how good he is in different kinds of disciplines.

“He is great, of course, in V8s, because that’s what he knows, but he’s great in a rally car as well, and clearly he is great in NASCAR as well.

“And that’s Shane. He is a crazy right-foot braker still.”

Van Gisbergen claimed prior to the race he had given NASCAR “a foot fetish” with his heel-and-toe braking, with in-car video footage emerging of his style which even surprises Verstappen.

“I see it all the time on the simulator as well,” added Verstappen. “He’s part of Team Redline, and sometimes we race together, and it’s quite insane he’s that fast with that technique.

“But it’s also very good on fuel with the way he drives. It’s interesting. I can’t do it, but he grew up like that.”

Verstappen has confirmed contacting van Gisbergen afterward to congratulate him, although had to wait a while for a reply.

“He was running a bit late because he had a big party, which was fair enough,” said the Dutchman, who has no intention of one day following in van Gisbergen’s footsteps and driving in NASCAR.

“It’s not my style,” said Verstappen. “I like watching it, I think it’s really, really cool, and I was really happy for Shane.

“But I’m happy to maybe go there, just have a beer myself and enjoy the show.”