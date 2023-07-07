Verstappen casts further doubt on F1 future

Max Verstappen has cast further doubt on his future in Formula 1 beyond the expiry of his current Red Bull contract.

Earlier this year the reigning two-time F1 champion dropped a hint he may not continue racing in the sport beyond the expiry of his current contract at the end of 2028.

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend and a change to the Sprint weekend format, Verstappen questioned whether it would be worth continuing in F1 is continuous changes are made and the calendar continues to expand.

This week, F1 unveiled a record-breaking 24-race schedule for 2024 that has left the Red Bull driver unimpressed, although there has been an attempt to regionalise the programme.

“It’s too many for me,” said Verstappen, “but we just have to deal with it. It’s more logical with the way it’s planned at least. I guess that’s better for everyone.”

Even more of a concern for the Dutchman is the 2026 engine regulations, an area the Dutchman heavily criticised over the course of the recent Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

The suggestion, in particular, is that a driver will have to change down a gear on the straights for more power.

Asked as to how alien such a concept is, Verstappen, who has so far spent time virtually testing the PU, said: “It’s just not right to have to drive a car like that.

“Also, under braking, the way the engine sticks flat out. It will just create a very weird atmosphere, a bit like with the blown diffusers, just being flat out. For me, it just looks very weird.

“And with the active aero that is regulating itself, it all looks a bit odd to me. It’s really overcomplicating a lot of things and, from the engine side, we really need to have a good look at it.

“I also know that people will think they have an advantage so they will say the regulations are good. From my side, just looking at it as a racing driver, it’s wrong.

“But you always have these politics in Formula 1 where one team thinks ‘Ah, yeah, we can take an advantage out of this’, and they will say it’s great.

“But at the end of the day, we have to look into what is good for the sport, and at the moment with how it’s looking, I don’t think it’s good for the sport.”

Given Verstappen’s criticisms of Sprint weekends, the expanded calendar, and the ’26 engine regulations, Speedcafe suggested to the 25-year-old ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix it was looking more likely he would not be in F1 beyond 2028.

“It’s more things that have to come together, and me to make my mind up whether I stay longer or not,” said Verstappen.

“But, yeah, all these things are definitely not helping, for sure.”