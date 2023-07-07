Marc Marquez lists Repsol Honda motorhome on Airbnb

Marc Marquez and Repsol Honda have announced an overnight stay for two fans in its team motorhome at the Catalan MotoGP.

In what the team says is a world first, the unusual move offers two fans the chance for a one-night stay in the motorhome in Spain for the relatively cheap sum of €93 ($AUD152)– a nominal fee that is a nod to Marquez’s #93 race number – situated next to the eight-time champion’s own accommodation in Spain.

“The motorhomes space during a Grand Prix is exclusively reserved for riders and their teams. Guests will live a once-in-a-lifetime experience, not available to anyone else,” said Marquez.

“This is the most exciting motorsport championship in the world and hosting in my home city really raises the stakes for me. Guests are in for the ride of their lives – this is a rare peek behind the scenes at the world of professional racing.”

Guests will also be treated to a ride on the MotoGP simulator, a pit-box tour before enjoying VIP seating for the race itself.

Marquez has had a torrid 2023, following a clash at the season-opener in Portugal which saw him miss five rounds.

The Spaniard withdrew from both the German and Dutch and Grands Prix, the former following a horror collision on the Friday with Johann Zarco that ripped the Frenchman’s Pramac Ducati apart.

Both riders escaped unscathed, but while Marquez competed in the Sprint race at the Sachsenring, finishing a lowly 11th, he withdrew from the German GP only hours before the start.

He then returned in Assen for the Dutch GP, but again was declared unfit for the race.

Bidding for the two places at the Catalan event kicks off on July 20, 2023, at 03:00 AM AEST at airbnb.com/motogp.

The Catalan GP takes place from September 1-3, 2023.