Le Brocq tops Townsville 500 practice

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 7th July, 2023 - 3:25pm

Jack Le Brocq. Picture: InSyde Media

Last-start winner Jack Le Brocq has set the fastest lap across the two Repco Supercars Championship practice sessions at the NTI Townsville 500.

The Truck Assist Racing driver ended up a relatively sizeable 0.2470s clear of the field after setting a 1:13.4320s with the chequered flag out on Practice 2 at the Reid Park Street Circuit.

Brad Jones Racing’s Bryce Fullwood was next on the timesheet with a 1:13.6790s in the #14 Middy’s Camaro, while Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters was first of the Ford contingent at another 0.0851s off the pace in the #6 Monster Energy Mustang.

With skies still overcast, it was Practice 1 fast man Will Brown (#9 Coca-Cola Camaro) who set the pace initially with a 1:14.2916s, from Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang).

The latter reportedly started on almost new tyres and he was quickest next time through on a 1:14.1906s, before a lot more drivers switched to better rubber.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang) clocked a 1:14.0657s to go top before he was usurped by BJR drivers Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries Camaro) on a 1:13.7691s and then Fullwood on the aforementioned 1:13.6790s.

The top five ahead of the final runs was Fullwood, Heimgartner, Le Brocq, Scott Pye (#20 Hino Camaro), and David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) in the first of the Fords.

The latter’s Grove Racing team-mate, Payne, then went fourth on a 1:13.8143s in the final three minutes, before Brown rebounded to third on a 1:13.7950s.

Brown’s championship-leading Erebus Motorsport team-mate Brodie Kostecki threatened to go to the top until he pinched the inside front and let his #99 Camaro run long at Turn 3.

Waters clocked a 1:13.7641s just before the chequered flag came out on the half-hour session, after which Matt Stone Racing’s Le Brocq usurped all.

Shane van Gisbergen, who complained of a handling anomaly in the #97 Red Bull Ampol Camaro in Practice 1, claimed fourth at just one ten-thousandth of a second slower than Waters, with Heimgartner ending up fifth.

Brown took sixth, from Pye, Payne, Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro), and Tickford Racing’s James Courtney (#5 Snowy River Caravans Mustang), the latter of whom made for three Fords in the top 10.

Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang) was 13th and Kostecki 14th.

Qualifying for Race 16 starts tomorrow at 10:15 local time/AEST, followed later in the day by a Top 10 Shootout.

Results: Practice 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:13.4320  
2 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:13.6790 0:00.2470
3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:13.7641 0:00.3321
4 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1:13.7642 0:00.3322
5 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:13.7691 0:00.3371
6 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:13.7950 0:00.3630
7 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:13.8127 0:00.3807
8 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:13.8143 0:00.3823
9 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:13.8452 0:00.4132
10 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:13.9008 0:00.4688
11 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:13.9320 0:00.5000
12 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:13.9483 0:00.5163
13 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:13.9669 0:00.5349
14 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1:14.0258 0:00.5938
15 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:14.0657 0:00.6337
16 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:14.0969 0:00.6649
17 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:14.1179 0:00.6859
18 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:14.1531 0:00.7211
19 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:14.1767 0:00.7447
20 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:14.2110 0:00.7790
21 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:14.2524 0:00.8204
22 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:14.2581 0:00.8261
23 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:14.3201 0:00.8881
24 777 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:14.4466 0:01.0146
25 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:14.7520 0:01.3200

