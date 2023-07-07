Le Brocq tops Townsville 500 practice
Friday 7th July, 2023 - 3:25pm
Last-start winner Jack Le Brocq has set the fastest lap across the two Repco Supercars Championship practice sessions at the NTI Townsville 500.
The Truck Assist Racing driver ended up a relatively sizeable 0.2470s clear of the field after setting a 1:13.4320s with the chequered flag out on Practice 2 at the Reid Park Street Circuit.
Brad Jones Racing’s Bryce Fullwood was next on the timesheet with a 1:13.6790s in the #14 Middy’s Camaro, while Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters was first of the Ford contingent at another 0.0851s off the pace in the #6 Monster Energy Mustang.
With skies still overcast, it was Practice 1 fast man Will Brown (#9 Coca-Cola Camaro) who set the pace initially with a 1:14.2916s, from Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang).
The latter reportedly started on almost new tyres and he was quickest next time through on a 1:14.1906s, before a lot more drivers switched to better rubber.
Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang) clocked a 1:14.0657s to go top before he was usurped by BJR drivers Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries Camaro) on a 1:13.7691s and then Fullwood on the aforementioned 1:13.6790s.
The top five ahead of the final runs was Fullwood, Heimgartner, Le Brocq, Scott Pye (#20 Hino Camaro), and David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) in the first of the Fords.
The latter’s Grove Racing team-mate, Payne, then went fourth on a 1:13.8143s in the final three minutes, before Brown rebounded to third on a 1:13.7950s.
Brown’s championship-leading Erebus Motorsport team-mate Brodie Kostecki threatened to go to the top until he pinched the inside front and let his #99 Camaro run long at Turn 3.
Waters clocked a 1:13.7641s just before the chequered flag came out on the half-hour session, after which Matt Stone Racing’s Le Brocq usurped all.
Shane van Gisbergen, who complained of a handling anomaly in the #97 Red Bull Ampol Camaro in Practice 1, claimed fourth at just one ten-thousandth of a second slower than Waters, with Heimgartner ending up fifth.
Brown took sixth, from Pye, Payne, Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro), and Tickford Racing’s James Courtney (#5 Snowy River Caravans Mustang), the latter of whom made for three Fords in the top 10.
Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang) was 13th and Kostecki 14th.
Qualifying for Race 16 starts tomorrow at 10:15 local time/AEST, followed later in the day by a Top 10 Shootout.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.4320
|2
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.6790
|0:00.2470
|3
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.7641
|0:00.3321
|4
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.7642
|0:00.3322
|5
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.7691
|0:00.3371
|6
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.7950
|0:00.3630
|7
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.8127
|0:00.3807
|8
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.8143
|0:00.3823
|9
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.8452
|0:00.4132
|10
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.9008
|0:00.4688
|11
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.9320
|0:00.5000
|12
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.9483
|0:00.5163
|13
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.9669
|0:00.5349
|14
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.0258
|0:00.5938
|15
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.0657
|0:00.6337
|16
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.0969
|0:00.6649
|17
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.1179
|0:00.6859
|18
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.1531
|0:00.7211
|19
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.1767
|0:00.7447
|20
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.2110
|0:00.7790
|21
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.2524
|0:00.8204
|22
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.2581
|0:00.8261
|23
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.3201
|0:00.8881
|24
|777
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.4466
|0:01.0146
|25
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.7520
|0:01.3200
