How to watch: F1 British Grand Prix
Friday 7th July, 2023 - 1:34pm
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.
Friday, July 7
Practice 1, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, July 8
Practice 2, 00:40 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 23:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, July 9
Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pre-race, 22:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 23:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, July 3
Post-race, 02:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.
What to watch for
Updates for Mercedes this weekend mark it out as a decisive race, according to Speedcafe’s F1 editor, Mat Coch who spoke on the Pit Talk podcast, as it sets the tone for the back half of the campaign.
Those updates, while important, are perhaps not as significant as many suggest, adds Ian Parkes, F1 editor, Europe, who agrees it’s an important weekend for a team that has traditionally excelled at Silverstone.
McLaren too has upgrades with Oscar Piastri set to get the first instalment on his car, after Lando Norris got his first taste in Austria last weekend.
That went well for the squad, with fourth in the standings (courtesy of a post-race penalty for Carlos Sainz) in the team’s best result of the season.
How much of that was the upgrades, circumstance, the track, and Norris’ known quality at the Red Bull Ring is unknown, hence it will be curious to see what the team is capable of this weekend.
Tyre compounds
Weather forecast
The outlook for the weekend is mixed, with a comparatively clear day on Friday leading into Saturday which brings with it a chance of showers – peaking at about 50 percent during the middle of the day.
It’s a similar story on Sunday too, though the chance of rain diminishes to 40 percent based on current forecasts.
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|229
|2
|Sergio Perez
|148
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|131
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|106
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|82
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|72
|7
|George Russell
|72
|8
|Lance Stroll
|44
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|10
|Lando Norris
|24
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|16
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|13
|Alex Albon
|7
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|5
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|5
|16
|Guanyu Zhou
|4
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|2
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|19
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|377
|2
|Mercedes
|178
|3
|Aston Martin
|175
|4
|Ferrari
|154
|5
|Alpine
|47
|6
|McLaren
|29
|7
|Haas
|11
|8
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|9
|9
|Williams
|7
|10
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2
Formula 2 Schedule (BST)
|Friday
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|10:05 – 10:50
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|15:05 – 15:35
|Saturday
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:15 – 14:05
|Sunday
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (40 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:55 – 11:00
Formula 3 Schedule (BST)
|Friday
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|08:45 – 09:30
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session
|15:05 – 15:35
|Saturday
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:20 – 10:05
|Sunday
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:20 – 09:10
