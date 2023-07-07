Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.

How to watch F1 British Grand Prix

Friday, July 7

Practice 1, 21:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, July 8

Practice 2, 00:40 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 3, 20:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 23:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, July 9

Qualifying, 00:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 22:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 23:55 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, July 3

Post-race, 02:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.

What to watch for

Updates for Mercedes this weekend mark it out as a decisive race, according to Speedcafe’s F1 editor, Mat Coch who spoke on the Pit Talk podcast, as it sets the tone for the back half of the campaign.

Those updates, while important, are perhaps not as significant as many suggest, adds Ian Parkes, F1 editor, Europe, who agrees it’s an important weekend for a team that has traditionally excelled at Silverstone.

McLaren too has upgrades with Oscar Piastri set to get the first instalment on his car, after Lando Norris got his first taste in Austria last weekend.

That went well for the squad, with fourth in the standings (courtesy of a post-race penalty for Carlos Sainz) in the team’s best result of the season.

How much of that was the upgrades, circumstance, the track, and Norris’ known quality at the Red Bull Ring is unknown, hence it will be curious to see what the team is capable of this weekend.

Tyre compounds

Weather forecast

The outlook for the weekend is mixed, with a comparatively clear day on Friday leading into Saturday which brings with it a chance of showers – peaking at about 50 percent during the middle of the day.

It’s a similar story on Sunday too, though the chance of rain diminishes to 40 percent based on current forecasts.

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen 229 2 Sergio Perez 148 3 Fernando Alonso 131 4 Lewis Hamilton 106 5 Carlos Sainz 82 6 Charles Leclerc 72 7 George Russell 72 8 Lance Stroll 44 9 Esteban Ocon 31 10 Lando Norris 24 11 Pierre Gasly 16 12 Nico Hulkenberg 9 13 Alex Albon 7 14 Oscar Piastri 5 15 Valtteri Bottas 5 16 Guanyu Zhou 4 17 Kevin Magnussen 2 18 Yuki Tsunoda 2 19 Nyck de Vries 0 20 Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors’ Championship

Pos Team Points 1 Red Bull 377 2 Mercedes 178 3 Aston Martin 175 4 Ferrari 154 5 Alpine 47 6 McLaren 29 7 Haas 11 8 Alfa Romeo Sauber 9 9 Williams 7 10 Scuderia AlphaTauri 2

Formula 2 Schedule (BST)

Friday FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 10:05 – 10:50 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 15:05 – 15:35 Saturday FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 13:15 – 14:05 Sunday FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (40 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 09:55 – 11:00

