Hanson tops Super 2 with McLeod stunning in Super 3

Image Racing’s Jay Hanson in an Image Racing Holden Commodore ZB has topped Practice 2 for the Dunlop Super 2 third round while Cameron McLeod was sixth outright in heading up Super 3 aboard the Ryan McLeod Racing Cars’ Nissan Altima.

The session went incident-free throughout its 40min duration and there was little gain in outright pace over Practice 1. Hanson’s best lap of 1:15.0256s just eclipsed Matt Chahda’s earlier session topper of 1:15.0343s which remained the second-best time of the day.

Second fastest in Practice 2 was Brad Vaughan [Tickford Racing Ford Mustang] who trailed Hanson by 0.156s. Chahda was third in the session ahead of Zane Morse [Mustang]. Next was Kai Allen [Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB] with McLeod less than half a second off the outright pole in his Super 3 car.

Walkinshaw Andretti United teammates Zach Bates and Ryan Wood were seventh and eighth in their ZBs in front of Nash Morris [ZB] and Super 2 series leader Zak Best [Anderson Motorsport Mustang].

Jack Perkins was 11th and in headed a bunch of Commodore ZB drivers which comprised Cooper Murray, Cameron Crick and Lachy Dalton. Next was the second of the Super 3s with Jobe Stewart [Image Racing Commodore VF] in 15th position who showed the way to Jordan Sinni and Aaron Seton in their ZBs.

Aaron Love placed 18th with the Mustang an early pit visitor to address a power steer weep that dripped on a header pipe and created some smoke.

Third in Super 3 and 20th was Jett Johnson ahead of class rival and fellow Altima driver Mason Kelly, Ryan Gilroy and Chris Smerdon in their VFs. The only entrant missing from Practice 2 was the James Masterton Mustang due to damage from a crash earlier.

In combined times Vaughan was third behind Hanson and Chahda with Morse next ahead of Allen, Bates, Wood, Morris and Best. McLeod, Stewart and Johnson were the top three in Super 3.

The older generation Supercars will next be on track on Saturday at 09:25 local time/09:25 AEST for a split [Super 3 then Super2] qualifying session before Race 1 at 13:15 local time/13:15 AEST over 40mins.