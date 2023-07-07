Hamilton: Brad Pitt movie will take F1 to new heights

Lewis Hamilton believes F1 can reach new heights off the back of the movie based around the sport starring Brad Pitt.

Filming is set to begin at the track at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, with a faux pit garage set up for the fictitious ‘ApxGP’ team.

Hamilton has been involved in the project, reviewing scripts and working to ensure it represents Formula 1 accurately and authentically.

While little is known of the specifics of the storyline, it’s understood Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, is a returning veteran placed alongside the upcoming Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

The film production has commissioned Mercedes to transform a Formula 2 car into a lookalike F1 machine.

That will be on track during the weekend, though not during F1 sessions.

“I don’t know if this would have been possible. 10 plus years ago, when the old management was in place, they wouldn’t have perhaps seen this as an important step in terms of the sport’s growth,” Hamilton said of Formula 1’s willingness to embrace the concept.

“But we’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show, and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that.

“There’s so many people that around the world, as you’ve seen already, that are so excited about this sport, wanting to learn more, and the fact that we will have all the original characters that are actually on the grid, and then Brad, it’s pretty cool.”

Pitt has been behind the wheel to develop his racing skills in preparation for the role.

That has included track time at Silverstone, with Hamilton revealing he watched on from the pit wall.

“I was here a week or two [ago], I think it was before Austria, and watching Brad practice.

“It’s massively exciting to see it all coming together and to know that we’re finally starting to film this weekend.

“There’s, it’s like there’s nerves naturally because it’s something we’ve been working on for so long, and we want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about.”

While Hamilton is an intrinsic part of the F1 movie project, together with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski, other drivers are keen to see how it unfolds.

Filming is set to take place both in the paddock, with the production working hard to give the impression there is an 11th team on the grid.

“I think it’s great,” said Lando Norris.

“It all sounds pretty cool, looks pretty cool. They’re doing a good job. It’s a big production, obviously.

“I think it’s special for us to be part of something, whether we’re really that involved in it or not.

“I mean, the garage is pretty nice, I’m kind of jealous of some of the things that they’ve got!

“I know they’re going to be on track, driving in certain times.

“From what I’ve heard, Brad’s done a good job as well with the driving and stuff like that.

“I think they’re joining us on the installation lap on the race from what I’ve heard, so I just hope they don’t ruin that!”

It’s understood the production will have the APXGP car on the grid as part of the build-up to Sunday’s race, however, it will not take part in the formation lap.