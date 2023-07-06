Drivers call for urgent improvements to wet weather visibility

Lando Norris is one of several drivers who’ve called for urgent action to improve visibility when racing in the wet.

Drivers voiced their concerns as Formula 1 looks to test guards to reduce the spray in wet conditions.

It comes a week after Dutch teenager Dilano van ‘t Hoff lost his life in treacherous weather at Spa-Francrochamps.

That incident sent shockwaves through the sport, with drivers like Norris calling for urgent action.

“It’s about time that we’re going to do something,” the McLaren driver said.

“I think as drivers we’ve said it for years that something needs to be done.

“Sadly, we’ve had to lose a life for people to realise these things can happen – and it can’t just happen there; it could have happened last weekend for us in Austria.

“Something needs to be done,” he added.

“It’s the biggest safety concern at the minute in Formula 1; no matter what way you look at it, when you say what’s the next thing that can improve safety the most, I say it’s being able to see where we’re going.”

Lance Stroll was similarly vocal, echoing Norris’ sentiments.

“It’s a huge safety issue at the moment, and it needs to be addressed,” said the Canadian.

“We can’t see anything in heavy, wet weather.

“I can remember Japan last year, I can recall many races over the past few years of Formula 1; you just cannot see anything when you’re behind a car.

“It’s extremely dangerous. If someone has an incident in front o you and is sideways in the middle of the track… you can’t see where you’re going.

“We shouldn’t be racing in those conditions.”

Stroll believes should the guards being tested next week prove effective in improving visibility when it’s wet, they should be rushed onto cars as a priority.

“It definitely is something that, if it works, has to be put on the cars as quickly as possible,” he asserted.

“If it doesn’t work, we shouldn’t be putting ourselves in situations where we’re racing in conditions where we can’t see.

“Accidents can happen and they can be really severe. Definitely, if it works, get it on the car as quickly as possible.”

Kevin Magnussen, a comparative veteran of 150 grands prix, suggests Formula 1 is otherwise comparatively safe.

“I feel very safe in a Formula 1 car in all situations but this one,” he said.

“When you can’t see, it feels a million times more… it feels ridiculous when you’re doing those speeds. You might as well close your eyes; there’s zero visibility.

“It would be great if that can be improved significantly.”

McLaren and Mercedes will take part in the test at Silverstone next week, with Norris in action for McLaren.