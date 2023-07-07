Chahda and McLeod set early pace in Super 2/3

The start of the 150th round for Dunlop Super 2 and Super 3 competitors saw them out on a relatively green track, on used rubber, where Matt Chahda and Cameron McLeod were the respectively on top of the timing monitors.

As the 40min session ended, Chahda in his Chahda Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB posted the session’s best lap of 1:15.0343 with Jack Perkins [Image Racing ZB] going to position two on his final lap.

For most of the session, Zane Morse [Morse Racing Ford Mustang] was the pacesetter and he ended the session third ahead of series leader Zak Best [Anderson Motorsport Mustang].

Fifth fastest was Kai Allen [Eggleston Motorsport ZB] ahead of fellow Holden runners Nash Morris and Zach Bates. Next was Aaron Love [Mustang] from Ryan Wood [Commodore] and Brad Vaughan [Mustang] in tenth.

Less than 0.05s covered the top ten until the last moments where some better rubber came into the equation. Commodore drivers filled the next three spots with Aaron Seton, Jay Hanson and Cameron Crick.

In Super 3 Cameron McLeod [Ryan McLeod Racing Nissan Altima] was the front runner throughout and ultimately 14th of the 25 entrants. His best lap of 1:16.7776 was 1.7s of the outright pole, and four tenths up on Jett Johson [Altima].

Third of the Super 3s was Jobe Stewart (Holden Commodore VF) ahead of Mason Kelly [Altima] and Ryan Gilroy [VF].

Although it was a session that did not see any red flags, there were two incidents. Chris Smerdon found the tyre wall at Turn 9 in his VF just after the session started. Then right as Practice 1 came to its conclusion, James Masterton speared off backwards at Turn 4 into the tyres.

Practice 2 is scheduled for 12:50 local time/ 12:50 AEST although the early sessions were put back five minutes.