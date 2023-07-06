VODCAST: Verstappen’s flex and McLaren’s big fix

Catch the first episode of the Pit Talk vodcast, with Speedcafe’s F1 team of Mat Coch and Ian Parkes joining Michael Lamonato to discuss the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Austrian GP was dominated by Max Verstappen, who demonstrated his utter domination with a bold decision to pit in the latter stages in a bid for a bonus point.

However, the key talking point was track limits with a lengthy post-race deliberation resulting in more than 80 laps being deleted.

The trio dissect both that and more in the first episode of the weekend Pit Talk vodcast, a joint production between Fox Sports and Speedcafe.