Quinn out of Carrera Cup for season

Ryder Quinn’s Porsche will not make the grid at this weekend’s Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia round in Townsville as he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Ryder crashed his standout fluorescent yellow Local Legends-backed Porsche at the Darwin Triple Crown last month and the car has been written off.

With Tony Quinn racing against his son Kent in Aussie Racing Cars, grandson Ryder’s absence from Carrera Cup puts paid to all three Quinns competing in Townsville.

“Despite out best efforts, a decision was made and was out of our hands. The team and I will regroup, reset and future place to ensure whatever comes next,” Quinn said as a result of the sustained damage from Race 2, Round 2 in Darwin.

Quinn sat 20th the in Pro standings, having only started one of the three races at Hidden Valley as a result of the incident that’s now ruled him out for the season, and was also competing in the Michelin Junior Driver class where he’s currently 10th.

The Carrera Cup season opened at this year’s Australian Grand Prix with the first race abandoned with no points given following an incident involving the SP Tools Pro-Am class cars of Indiran Padayachee and Danny Stuttered.

Quinn failed to finish the second race at Albert Park before he took 12th in Race 3. His only finish in Darwin [Race 1] was in 17th position.

Meanwhile Dale Wood’s Hidden Valley win was the first clean sweep of his career, with the third victory coinciding with in his 100th Carrera Cup race.

Round 1 winner Jackson Walls finished third at Round 2 and maintains the championship lead ahead of Wood and Callum Hedge. In Pro-Am, Adrian Flack has a narrow lead over Dean Cook and Sam Shahin, that pair equal on points.

The Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia field wheels out for Practice 1 in Townsville at 08:40 local time/08:40 AEST tomorrow (Friday July 7).