Livery tweak for Aston Martin in Silverstone

Aston Martin will run a tweaked livery at this weekend’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

While the cars driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will remain largely unchanged, adorned in British Racing Green, flashes of blue and red will interrupt the aesthetic.

The team has announced Valvoline as its ‘official lubricant partner’ and will run the mildly tweaked livery in recognition of such.

Aston Martin has enjoyed a solid start to the 2023 season, sitting third in the constructors’ championship after nine races.

Alonso has done the bulk of the heavy lifting for the squad, picking up six podiums thus far – two of which have been for second place.

One of those, the Monaco Grand Prix, could have been victory, with the team’s own data revealing the Spaniard would have taken the lead as rain began falling if he’d switched to intermediate rubber.

The two-time world champion is the first non-Red Bull driver in the standings, his 131 leaving him 17 shy of Sergio Perez and 25 clear of Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

Success in 2023 has come ahead of schedule, with substantial investment made within the business over recent years.

That has seen new staff arrive, headlined by design guru Dan Fallows and an all-new factory at its Silverstone base.

There is more to come, with Honda announcing that it will partner with the team from 2026 as the squad becomes the Japanese marque’s works F1 operation – as Red Bull previously was.

Valvoline is owned by Aramco, which already held title branding with the team, and its logos continue to hold prominent positions on the AMR23’s bodywork.

That remains the case despite the new announcement.

The livery change will be present only for this weekend, though branding will remain going forward.