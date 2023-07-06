Indigenous Supercars liveries set to continue in Townsville

A majority of the Supercars field will continue to race with Indigenous liveries at this weekend’s NTI Townsville 500.

While the Betr Darwin Triple Crown is the Repco Supercars Championship’s official Indigenous Round, the Townsville event falls within NAIDOC Week, which ends this Sunday.

Of the 25 entries racing at the Reid Park Street Circuit, 17 remain in their Darwin livery.

Specifically, those are the cars from Walkinshaw Andretti United, Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Dick Johnson Racing, Team 18, Grove Racing, and Matt Stone Racing, plus Tickford Racing’s #5 Ford Mustang.

Meanwhile, though the Tickford Mustang of Declan Fraser is back in its usual livery, it too is sporting something different at the Reid Park Street Circuit

Fraser’s entry has switched from #56, one of the Campbellfield squad’s somewhat traditional numbers, to #777 in a nod to Townsville essentially being the boy from Mackay’s home event.

It was also #777 with which the now 22-year-old raced in Toyota 86, Super3, and the Dunlop Super2 Series, winning the latter title last year with Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Coincidentally, then team-mate Cameron Hill was also using his preferred #111, meaning their competition numbers so happened to sum to 888.

As for #777, it has been used previously in the Supercars Championship by Team Kiwi Racing and then Ford Rising Stars Racing, the latter of which had its BF Falcon prepared at Tickford’s Campbellfield base for its sole, 2008 season in the top flight.

#56 happens to be a combination of Tickford’s two most common numbers, which date back to its foundation in 2003, as well as the next one after the #55 attached to the charter of co-owner Rod Nash.

It was used for Chaz Mostert’s and Cameron Waters’ Super2 campaigns before that series received its own number pool in 2015, and then as the operation’s fourth Championship entry.

Number will be displayed more prominently this weekend, with a return to placement on the windscreen per a recent rule change.

There will also be technical changes for all of the Ford Mustangs this weekend, with a new aerodynamic package to be implemented following a parity review.

Practice 1 at the NTI Townsville 500 starts tomorrow at 10:10 local time/AEST.