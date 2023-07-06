Horner: Ford family supports Red Bull F1 programme

Christian Horner has moved to allay concerns the collaboration between Ford and Red Bull hinges on the car company’s current CEO, Jim Farley.

In February, the American automaker announced it would return to the sport as a partner with Red Bull.

The pair will work together in developing a new power unit for the 2026 F1 season, a project Red Bull brought in-house following Honda’s initial decision to leave the sport.

While the Japanese brand has since reversed its decision, the die has been cast at Milton Keynes with the construction of a new facility to house the all-new Red Bull Powertrains operation.

“We, as a team, have outgrown being a customer,” Horner told select media, including Speedcafe.

“We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Honda, where we’ve been treated as a works team, but we’ve paid every penny of the engine bill and will continue to do for until the end of ’25.

“So rather than paying somebody else to do it, we may as well direct that, that funding internally.

“The partnership with Ford, as effectively half that burden to the shareholders and within a cost cap environment, it then starts to make real sense.”

Ford has ramped up its motorsport programme in recent years, re-engaging with Supercars and developing a new GT3 Mustang.

That has coincided with Farley’s appointment as CEO in 2020.

He has been intimately involved in bringing the brand back to Formula 1, having last been involved through its ownership of Jaguar, ironically selling the team to Red Bull at the end of the 2004 season.

However, Horner insists the Red Bull Ford collaboration is not hinged on Farley.

“We have an agreement ’til 2030,” the Red Bull boss explained.

“Bill Ford was one of the main drivers behind this agreement, so it’s from the Ford family as well as Jim Farley’s enthusiasm for the project.

“That gives us reassurance and I think the fact that Ford had been involved in Formula 1 before, they know how complex and complicated it is.

“They very much said ‘Look, you guys get it, this is a specialist subject for you guys, we’re here to help, so let us know where we can assist.”

That support is coming on the electrification aspect of the new power unit.

For 2026, the power unit’s use of hybrid energy will increase from around 20 percent as it is not to 50 percent – a point Horner has raised concerns about in recent days.

It is that aspect of the project, rather than the combustion engine, that Ford is adding value.

“Where they bring a lot of interesting knowledge is the investment they’re making in their electrification and cell technology,” Horner said.

“So it’s actually on the electrical side; combustion is nice to Formula 1, but I really think on the electrical side, where we’re meeting with the Ford guys on a weekly basis, and really seeing some really interesting developments.”