Davison and Crehan welcome first child

Shell V-Power Racing Team driver and partner, Supercars pit lane reporter Riana Crehan, have welcomed the arrival of their first child.

The couple confirmed the news with the same post on their respective social media accounts, sharing an image of the newborn after Crehan missed the previous Supercars round in anticipation of the birth.

Davison heads to Townsville this weekend racing as a father for the first time, with controversial parity changes continuing to spark debate among teams, drivers and fans.