Brad Pitt F1 movie to begin filming at British Grand Prix

The Brad Pitt movie centring on the world of F1 is set to begin filming at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Pitt is set to star in the movie produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Lewis Hamilton has also been heavily involved in the project, overseeing aspects of the script.

Evidence of the film is already on display in Silverstone, with a pit garage between Mercedes and Ferrari mocked up for the fictitious ‘Apex’ team.

It carries ‘APX GP’ branding on its gantry, with Pitt’s image above the F1 garage alongside his character name, Sonny Hayes, with the team’s other driver named Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

There is also a gantry on the pit wall.

The production is set to use a modified Formula 2 car, which was on track at Silverstone last month.

The chassis has been altered with Mercedes charged with making it look like a current-spec F1 machine.

On-track filming is set to take place in gaps during the event’s schedule, with the production having no physical presence in any of the Formula 1 sessions.

Alongside Pitt and Idris, the cast includes Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies, while Hamilton may appear.

“I don’t really have any desire to be in front of the camera, but there may be an element in it where maybe I’ll slot in and play a small cameo, but at the moment that’s not the plan,” the seven-time world champion told Sky Sports in Monaco.

“I’m more enjoying the part in the background, making sure that I’m really talking to Joe about who we’re hiring, making sure that it’s diverse, making sure that the sport looks how it’s supposed to look in the future, in terms of being more accessible.”