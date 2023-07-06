2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival dates confirmed

The 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will take place on March 15, 16 and 17, the week before the 2024 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The announcement follows confirmation of the date of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix, which has enabled the dates for the Adelaide Motorsport Festival (AMF) to be confirmed in what organisers say will be its customary scheduling of the week preceding the AGP.

That timing enabled Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 driver Valtteri Bottas to star in the 2023 AMF, who drove the 2017 Bathurst-winning VF Commodore of Will Davison/Jonathan Webb with driving tips from Craig Lowndes.

PHOTOS: Bottas drives Bathurst-winning Supercar in Adelaide.

Lowndes also drove the Benetton B186 race by Gerhard Berger in the 1986 Formula 1 season, while Super2 driver Aaron Seton drove a Ford Sierra RS500, as his father Glenn had in Group A.

Also starring at the 2023 event was Jett Johnson, son of Steven and grandson of Dick, who steered a Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR around the shortened Adelaide circuit, which he will again demonstrate at this weekend’s NTI Townsville 500 Supercars event.

Additionally, star drivers Stefan Johansson, Vern Schuppan and David Brabham attended the event.

The livestream announcement follows the formation of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival Ambassadors’ Club, which features the likes of Bottas, Lowndes, Stefan Johansson, Vern Schuppan, David Brabham and more as ambassadors for the event.

The special guests for next year’s event are yet to be announced, but they will feature from the categories celebrated which include Formula 1, Supercars, Group C and Group A Touring Cars, as well as IndyCars, Sportscars and others.

The 2024 AMF will be live streamed on Speedcafe, with private practice beginning on Friday March 15 ahead of the AMF Street Party that night, with events across the weekend both on and off track in the Victoria Park precinct.

Expressions of interest from competitors are now open for the event here.