Speedcafe powers Fox Sports Pit Talk Podcast

Fox Sports and Speedcafe have teamed up to offer fans an all-new motorsport podcast, the Pit Talk Podcast.

The Pit Talk Podcast is powered by Speedcafe and will offer insight, opinion, and analysis on, initially, Formula 1.

Delivered every Tuesday, the programme will feature Fox Sports F1 writer Michael Lamonato and draw on the expertise of Speedcafe’s own team of Mat Coch (F1 editor) and Ian Parkes (F1 editor, Europe).

It’s an exciting new step that builds on Speedcafe’s expanded F1 coverage as the sport continues to grow in popularity both locally and internationally.

“It’s natural that Speedcafe and Fox Sports come together for the Pit Talk Podcast, as it sees the most authoritative, comprehensive and up-to-the-minute F1 news, analysis and information delivered to fans,” said Damion Smy, Speedcafe editor-in-chief.

“It’s a perfect match that brings high-quality F1 content to larger audiences as the category continues to grow, complementing the already outstanding coverage on Fox Sports and Speedcafe.”

Fos Sports editor, Brenton Cherry, added: “We are delighted to launch the Pit Talk Podcast.

“In Michael, Mat and Ian we have three of the top writers in the country bringing you all the biggest issues and talking points as well as the sharpest analysis every week from the world of motorsport.”

Speedcafe’s F1 editor, Coch has been covering Formula 1 for 15 years.

He was the first Australian-based journalist to be granted permanent accreditation by the FIA and regularly appears on television and radio both in Australia and internationally.

Parkes is a veteran of the F1 paddock, having first worked in the sport in 1997.

Based out of the United Kingdom, he brings with him a wealth of experience and inside knowledge gleaned first-hand from all the leading players in Formula 1.

Representing Fox Sports, Lamonato has covered Formula 1 for more than a decade on radio, in print and via podcasts.

He first achieved extremely small-scale notoriety with the podcast Box of Neutrals, formerly on ABC Grandstand, which combined his interest in motorsport with his passion for talking at an unreasonable volume, something he’s determined to loudly bring to new listeners on Pit Talk.

Combined, the trio will bring listeners unparalleled insight, informed opinion, and detailed analysis.

The first episode of the Pit Talk Podcast, detailing all the action from the Austrian Grand Prix, is online now.