Silverstone key for Mercedes F1 season

This weekend’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be an important round for Mercedes as it introduces new upgrades for the event.

The Brackley squad has been on an upward trend of late, though it was less competitive in Austria last weekend.

Mercedes hopes that proves a one-off and it is instead able to build on the momentum it developed in the Spanish and Canadian Grands Prix, events where Lewis Hamilton reached the podium.

The 2023 season has turned into a development race, with the order behind Red Bull changing almost race to race as teams introduce new parts.

With upgrades scheduled and Mercedes typically strong at the British Grand Prix, Ian Parkes, Speedcafe’s F1 editor (Europe) has outlined his expectations for the team.

“It’s not that big, to be fair,” suggested Parkes on the latest Pit Talk podcast.

“But it is significant. It should give them another step forward and I’m expecting that team, with both its drivers at their home race, to be firmly back on the pace.

“Mercedes has always enjoyed Silverstone,” he added.

“That car at the moment, even with the fact that it’s been updated recently, enjoys medium to highspeed corners, and that’s what Silverstone is all about.

“So I’m hoping that they’re going to be giving Red Bull a better run for their money than we’ve seen any other team push Red Bull so far this season.

“If it doesn’t happen, it won’t be quite back to the drawing board for Mercedes, but I think they’re going to start scratching their heads.”

Just under halfway through the season, F1 editor Mat Coch went a step further and said the British Grand Prix, and the events that immediately follow before the summer break, will be critical.

With teams beginning to turn their attention to 2024, should the upgrades not deliver what Mercedes was hoping for, he suggested it would be time to move the needle more seriously in favour of next year’s car.

“It really is an important weekend for Mercedes,” he suggested.

“If the upgrades work, then they’re on a clear path forwards; if the upgrades don’t work, this is the point they need to stop, reevaluate, and look at 2024.”

The British Grand Prix begins on Friday, with opening practice starting at 12:30 local time (21:30 AEST).