PHOTOS: Brands Hatch Super Touring celebration

Check out all the best images from the Super Touring Power event held at Brands Hatch last weekend.

A host of Antipodeans made the trip to the event which celebrated the peak of the Super Touring era.

Bathurst 1000 winner Steven Richards made the trek to the United Kingdom for the event, driving a Volvo S40 piloted by his father in the period.

Greg Murphy was also in attendance, steering a Matt Neal Nissan Primera.

Touring Car World Cup winner Paul Radisich was also on hand, reunited with his Ford Modeno built by Andy Rouse.

Images courtesy of Simon Hildew.