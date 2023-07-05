Packed schedule for QR SpeedSeries

A packed schedule has been confirmed for Round 5 of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Queensland Raceway on August 11-13.

Six National categories will feature at the event, headlined by the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, where the Hyundai entries of Bailey Sweeny and Josh Buchan head the standings respectively, with last year’s series winner Tony D’Alberto in currently seventh.

The National Trans Am Series and the Kumho V8 Touring Cars. This round will also have the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, and Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS.

The QR event will also include the traditional two-hour ‘Fight in the Night’ for the combined Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars and [for the first time] Monochrome GT4 Australia Series under lights on Saturday evening.

As well as the ‘Fight in the Night’ there will also be two one-hour races, one on Friday and one on Sunday. GT World Challenge will also mix things up with a unique Top 10 Shootout to be introduced ahead of its hour-long race on Sunday afternoon.

Most of the categories will have two practice sessions, a qualifying session and three races, apart from Trans Am that has opted to add an extra race for a total of four races.

The full schedule can be viewed at www.speedseries.com.au/queensland with tickets available at www.motorsporttickets.com.au. Friday is the busiest day with mammoth 14 practice and qualifying sessions, before the first APC/GT4 race.

Stan Sport will provide live, on demand and ad-free coverage of the event on Saturday 11:00 AEST and Sunday from 11:40 AEST.