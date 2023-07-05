March date for 2024 Australian GP

A mid-March date has been confirmed for the 2024 Australian GP following the publication of the full season calendar.

Melbourne will host Round 3 of the championship on March 22-24 in a 24-event schedule.

Formula 1 will land on Australian soil in what will be the first ‘traditional’ race weekend of the campaign.

Both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix which open the year are set to hold their races on Saturday; March 2 and March 9 respectively.

Following a week off, the circus then heads to Albert Park for the 86th running of the Australian Grand Prix (the first event being held in Goulburn in 1927).

“It is always an exciting moment when we have confirmation of next year’s race dates, and we know that fans look forward to being able to plan their visit to Albert Park in March,” said Dale Nardella, acting CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

“After a record-breaking attendance in 2023, we anticipate many will be eager to save the date for 2024.”

Australia has been a fixture on the F1 calendar since Adelaide hosted the world championship for the first time in 1985.

Since then, it has been absent only twice, both a result of the pandemic as travel limitations prohibited its inclusion.

The event is also set to remain as part of the competition for more than a decade.

In June last year, a new deal saw the race extended until 2035.

However, a subsequent agreement in December saw a further two years added to that.

During that term, Albert Park will host the opening round of the season on at least five occasions.

This year, Formula 2 and Formula 3 headlined the support bill which also featured Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

It’s expected that support programme will remain unchanged for 2024.