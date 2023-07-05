F1 unveils record-breaking 24-race 2024 calendar

F1 has announced a record-breaking 24-race 2024 calendar that takes into account its plans for a more regionalised schedule – and includes three Saturday races.

Following a single three-day pre-season test in Bahrain on February 21-23, the campaign starts with a double-header in the Middle East as both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will stage their grands prix on Saturday in early March to accommodate Ramadan.

The Australian Grand Prix falls slightly earlier next year, in late March, compared to its early April date this season.

One of the major changes for 2024, though, sees the Japanese Grand Prix switch from its traditional October date to April, with the Chinese Grand Prix then returning after what will be a five-year absence.

Although there are fortnight gaps between Australia and Japan, and again between the race at Suzuka and then Shanghai, this falls into F1’s sustainability push as freight will remain in that part of the world rather than being shipped home or elsewhere.

After the now customary early May date for the Miami Grand Prix, the European season kicks off with a double-header at Imola followed by Monaco. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is set to return following its cancellation this year due to the devastating floods that claimed a number of lives.

The one obstacle to F1’s regionalisation format is Canada. Speedcafe understands the promoters are belligerently adhering to the terms of their contract, and so will not move from their early to mid-June date.

The first triple-header of the season follows, with Spain, Austria, and Britain, before concluding ahead of the August summer break with a double-header in Hungary and Belgium.

Another European double-header kick starts the second half of the campaign, with the Netherlands and Italy hosting ahead of another significant switch that sees Azerbaijan in a sensible back-to-back for travel purposes with Singapore in September.

There are then three blank weekends before the season concludes with another two triple-headers, the first of which is the same as this year, with the United States, Mexico, and Brazil first up.

Another two free weekends follow before the final triple-header that takes in Las Vegas, which will again be on Saturday night, followed by Qatar and Abu Dhabi, with the season ending on December 8.

Via a statement, F1 said: “Formula 1 has made clear its intention to move towards greater calendar regionalisation, reducing logistical burdens and making the season more sustainable.

“By moving Japan to April, Azerbaijan to September and Qatar back to back with Abu Dhabi, this calendar creates a better flow of races in certain regions, and this work will continue while being realistic to the fact that as a world championship, with climactic and contractual constraints, there will always be travel required that cannot be completely regionalised.”

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali added: “I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1.

“There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.

“I want to think all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule.

“Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment.

“We have plenty of racing to look forward to win 2023 and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix and our fans can look forward to more excitement next season.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, added: “The planned 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, that has been approved by the Motorsport Council Members, demonstrates some important steps towards our shared goals.

“We want to make the global spectacle of Formula 1 more efficient in terms of environmental sustainability and more manageable for the travelling staff who dedicate so much of their time to our sport.

“Stefano Domenicali and his team have done a great job to broth bring in new and exciting venues in emerging markets for Formula 1, and stay true to the sports’ long and remarkable heritage.

“Each race can only happen thanks to the collaboration between the FIA, FOM, the promoters, and the host ASNs who bring together the thousands of volunteer marshals and support personnel so that we can go racing, and as we force ahead into the future we must ensure that our priorities grow and develop with the needs of society and what is best for our sport, our fans and our environment.”

2024 Formula 1 Calendar