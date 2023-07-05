BoP changes confirmed as IMSA heads to Canada

IMSA heads to the Great White North this weekend for Round 6 of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Chevrolet Grand Prix.

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park will host 34 cars in four classes on the 3.957km course for the 160-minute minute Sprint race.

The circuit, east of Toronto, has hosted an IMSA since 1999.

The event is the third of seven sprint races on the IMSA schedule.

IMSA announced earlier this week that Balance of Performance (BoP) changes would take place in the GTP and GTD classes.

The GTP class will see changes to all four manufacturers in the form of weight and energy reductions.

The Acura ARX-06, the BMW M Hybrid, and the Cadillac V-Series. R will receive weight reductions of 7kg while the Porsche 963 receives a 6kg reduction.

Acura and BMW will receive a three MJ energy reduction, while the Cadillac and Porsche will receive a two MJ reduction.

Five makes in the GTD class will see BoP increases in horsepower and fuel capacity.

The power-related changes are expected to be an increase between 6-8hp (4.5-6kW) and will benefit the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22, the McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, the Mercedes-AMG GT3, the Porsche 911 GT3, and the Corvette C8.R.

The Porsche received the biggest adjustment, while the Corvette received the smallest increase in power.

Additionally, fuel capacity increased by up to two litres in the GTD cars receiving the horsepower increase.

The #3 Porsche Penske 963 of Matthieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy are in third place in the GTP class after their victory was taken away at Watkins Glen, which saw the# 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 declared the winner.

The Porsche duo trail the #31 Cadillac of Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims by 75 points and the #25 BMW of Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly by 11 points.

The #74 Riley Sport Ligier of Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson holds a commanding 124-point lead in the LMP 3 class.

The #14 Lexus RC F GT3 of Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat is looking to continue its momentum. The pair have won two of the past three GTD PRO races and hold a 113-point lead over Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella of the #79 Porsche.

The #3 Corvette C8.R GT of Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia, looking to break an eight-year winless streak at the track, are in third place in the PRO standings.

Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow hold a 104-point lead in GTD.

2022 Toronto winners:

GTP: DPi winners: Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais, No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R

LMP3: Jon Bennett and Colin Braun, #54 CORE Autosport to Ligier JS P320

GTD PRO: Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet, #9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R

GTD: Roman De Angelis and Maxime Martin, #27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3

Three of the four class track records were set at last year’s race:

GTP: DPi, Tom Blomqvist, Acura ARX-05 DPi, 1:04.394, 2022

LMP3: Garett Grist, Ligier JS P320, 1:12.523, 2022

GTD: Jack Hawksworth, Lexus RC F GT3, 1:15.546, 2018

GTD PRO: Mathieu Jaminet, Porsche 911 GT3 R, 1:15.468, 2022

Cars take to the track for Free Practice 1 on Saturday July 10, 04:30 AEST