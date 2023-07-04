WATCH: Supercars Gen3 Townsville refuelling set-up

With the return of refuelling for this weekend’s NTI Townsville 500, Brad Jones explains the procedure for Gen3 Supercars;’ new 133L tanks and how the team prepares for this weekend’s event given their improved efficiency over the previous generation Supercars.

Supercars take to the Reid Park circuit precinct for Round 5 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship for Practice 1 at 10:15 local/10:15 AEST Friday July 7.