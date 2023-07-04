The solution to Red Bull Ring track limits dilema

Could changes made to Spa-Francorchamps to accommodate the return of motorcycle racing hold the key to solving track limits at the Red Bull Ring?

The FIA has recommended the Red Bull Ring introduce gravel traps at key locations following a swathe of track limits violations during Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

A total of 83 laps were deleted as drivers overstepped the white lines which govern the edge of the circuit boundaries.

From the start of last season, the FIA has steadfastly used the white lines as a consistent delineator with regards to track limits.

While that has been well received after a myriad of exceptions in the past, the Red Bull Ring has become something of a bugbear.

Things came to a head this year when Aston Martin protested the result of the race, arguing not all those who exceeded track limits had been penalised in the race.

The FIA agreed; indeed, the stewards were already looking at exactly that.

And while a result was finally handed down, along with an additional 12 penalties, it put the exclamation point on an issue that had been present all weekend.

As far back as Qualifying on Friday it was clear track limits were a problem.

Sergio Perez had three laps deleted and therefore started 15th, and Oscar Piastri missed out on a Qualifying 3 berth because he too ran wide.

The trouble is, while track limits are usually easy to manage, the specifics of the Red Bull Ring make it more difficult.

In most corners, there is a natural deterrent; grass or gravel on the corner exit, or a naturally slower line by having to cover a greater distance.

At the end of the lap in Austria, the sequence of fast right-handers in quick succession is a comprised design.

The Red Bull ring hosts both Formula 1 and MotoGP, with the needs of both different from a safety standpoint.

Since Michael Masi’s time in the race director’s chair, the FIA has consistently recommended a gravel trap be placed on the exit of Turn 9 and Turn 10 for F1.

Doing such would make running wide self-policing. In a heartbeat, the problems experienced on Sunday would disappear.

However, that solution doesn’t work for MotoGP/

Should a rider lowside, it’s far better for the bike to slide along a hard surface – in gravel it could well dig in and become unpredictable.

Safety has to come first, and the solution in place now is a compromise, skewed in favour of motorcycling safety.

That cannot and should not be compromised, but it’s clear a better solution needs to be found.

Simply introducing gravel at that location isn’t viable as things currently stand.

It would require the circuit to install and remove kerbing routinely based on whether there’s two- or four-wheel racing there.

Remember, the Red Bull Ring hosts more than just the top-tier championships, and track changes should not endanger those in national or even local competitions.

A removable kerb is therefore unsustainable, and a different option should be looked at.

Motorcycle racing has recently returned to Spa-Francorchamps, which underwent significant changes to accommodate it.

That saw a number of walls realigned or moved back, and a cut-through added at the left-hander after Rivage (it officially has no name, though is sometimes referred to as Speaker’s Corner).

In that instance, a ribbon of tarmac was laid inside the existing apex as the downhill run into the left-hander had precious little run-off.

Unable to change that fact, the only option was to move the apex further back, which saw the separate piece of track laid down (see above).

In doing so, two-wheeled racing is safe and there is no impact on the circuit for other categories.

Could that be the ultimate solution at the Red Bull Ring?

There is plenty of real estate inside the final complex which could be used for a separate piece of track, specifically designed for motorcycles.

It could easily include asphalt run-offs, potentially painted a fetching red and white for a more pleasing aesthetic, running inside the current circuit.

There are a few different ways that could be tackled, but fundamentally it would mean peeling Turn 9 off earlier.

The new corner would have to be tighter too as reducing speeds at the new Turn 10 would also be important as, like in Spa-Francorchamps, changing the existing run-off is difficult.

A tighter Turn 9 would reduce the approach speed to Turn 10, sidestepping the need for major changes to the final corner.

Meanwhile, on the existing layout, the gravel traps could be expanded to satisfy the FIA and eliminate the track limits issues we’ve seen for the last two years at the venue.

But there’s an added benefit, too.

Currently, the Red Bull Ring has one of the riskiest pit entries on the calendar, with F1 drivers having to slow more than usual into Turn 9 to peel right on approach to Turn 10.

With a new piece of track laid down, that could be used as an extended pit lane, bringing the entry back prior to Turn 9.

Of course, this is not an insignificant proposal but it’s one that would ensure the circuit can easily cater for all forms of motorsport.