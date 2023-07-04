New Tarmac Rally Licence structure introduced

A new Tarmac Rally Licence structure has been introduced by Motorsport Australia in time for this year’s Targa Tasmania, as it implements the 94 recommendations from the Targa Review Panel (TRP).

From August 1, 2023, MA will implement mandatory biennial medical exams for all new National Rally Licence applicants, regardless of age.

From January 1, 2024, all renewing National Rally Licence holders aged 45 years or older will be subject to a mandatory medical exam every second year, which brings the requirements into line with this for National Circuit Licence holders.

Additionally, a new Tarmac Rally Licence structure has been approved by the Australian Rally Commission (ARCom) and will be implemented based upon the TRP’s recommendations.

These include the completion an Australian Driving Institute course, with licence eligibility based up experience, as listed at the end of this article.

The TRP was instigated after four deaths over two years of competition at Targa Tasmania, which saw targa-style rallying in Australia suspended in 2022 after the TRP’s report described the risk of such events as ‘unacceptably high’.

This year’s Targa Tasmania was postponed from its April date in light of this, with MA saying it was left with no other option. It is now set for October 23-28, 2023.

“We are working hard on implementing all recommendations from the Targa Review Panel and I am pleased to say that we have made great progress in recent weeks and months,” Michael Smith, Motorsport Australia director of motorsport and commercial operations, said.

“Work on all 94 recommendations is well underway, with the majority now in place, and that will allow the return of Targa style tarmac rally events in 2023.

“These changes to the licence structure are a significant part of the ‘hard reset’ of tarmac rallying here in Australia and an important part of ensuring the safety of all competitors, officials and spectators.

“The introduction of a medical for National Rally Licence holders is also a logical step. This requirement is the same for the large number of Australian motorsport competitors who hold a circuit licence.

“While the focus of the medical is to ensure safety when competing, there have been many reported cases of the Motorsport Australia medical actually saving lives having caught other medical matters that might have otherwise been missed. It’s a small price to pay for safety and well-being both on and off the track.”

The new Tarmac Rally Licence structure is as follows:

Category C Driver – 130km/h

National Rally Licence required ($280)

Medical required in line with the National Rally Licence criteria

Completion of ADI driving course

Category B Driver – 165km/h

FIA International Rally D Licence required ($800)

Completion of ADI driving course

Pre-licence conditions: Completion of five Motorsport Australia rally events (including 130km/h speed limited events)

Category A Driver – 200km/h

FIA International Rally C Licence required ($1200)

Completion of ADI driving course

Pre-licence conditions: If holding a National Rally Licence, completion of 10 Motorsport Australia Rally events. If holding an ITR-D, completion of five Motorsport Australia National or International Rally events

N.B. All Category A and B drivers must complete an ADI driving course to obtain their licence.