Norris badgering leads to McLaren chrome throwback livery

Lando Norris has revealed it was his badgering of McLaren CEO Zak Brown that has sparked the creation of a unique throwback livery from the team for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The McLaren chrome livery era ran from 2006 to 2014, and was defined by Lewis Hamilton’s championship triumph in 2008.

With Google an official partner of the team, the internet giant’s Chrome brand was also launched that year, providing the chance for Norris to be granted his wish by Brown that will be on show at Silverstone.

Asked as to how long he had been pestering Brown with regard to the livery, speaking to invited media at the McLaren Technology Centre, including Speedcafe, Norris said: “Over 1,300 days or something, ever since I joined McLaren.

“In 2018 (the year Norris started out as a test driver with McLaren), it’s one of the first things I probably said to him.

“I’m pretty sure, from what I remember, it was when he first showed me the livery that we were going to have for 2019 and he asked me what I’d change, and I said ‘The whole thing’.

“That (chrome) livery was amazing, and that’s what I grew up watching. It’s kind of what I fell in love with, in many ways.

“I feel I can say that it inspired me to be a Formula 1 driver because before that I was more into MotoGP, motorbikes, motocross, quad biking. That’s what I loved to begin with, and I didn’t really know much about racing.

“And then I got into watching some Formula 1, and it was Lewis versus Fernando (Alonso, in 2008) even though they were in the same team, and that’s what I really fell in love with.

“So I’m getting to relive that. As I say, every year I’ve been pestering him a little bit, that I want to go back a little bit in this direction.

“I know it’s just for one race, but it’s kind of cool to relive a little bit of what got me into Formula 1 in some ways, also knowing it’s a very historic part of McLaren, and it was very successful, with Lewis winning his first world championship.

Casting his eye over the livery, team-mate Oscar Piastri said: “I grew up watching McLaren in its chrome era back in the late 2000s, early 2010s.

“So to have my own chrome McLaren is going to be really exciting. It looks great. It’s got a nice amount of papaya on there, keeping the brand’s image going forward, but I think it looks really good.”

The livery is part of McLaren’s ongoing celebrations of its 60th birthday this season which has seen the F1 team and the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team revisit other heritage liveries, notably commemorating the iconic triple crown achievement.

Over the Silverstone weekend, Norris will also wear a special helmet design and bespoke boots, while both he and Piastri will also sport special race suits.

Brown said: “It’s no secret that racing fans love McLaren’s classic chrome livery.

“Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team’s history at the British Grand Prix, and we’re excited to be able to give our fans what they want.

“I’m sure this livery will bring back great memories for many of our fans, and I can’t wait to see it out on track at our home race.”