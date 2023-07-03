> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Shane Van Gisbergen NASCAR Burnout

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 3rd July, 2023 - 12:51pm

< Back

Watch on board as Shane van Gisbergen celebrates his win in true SVG style at the Chicago street race on his NASCAR Cup Series debut.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]