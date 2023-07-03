Verstappen maintains Austrian GP win as new penalties revealed

Max Verstappen has effectively been confirmed as the winner of the Austrian Grand Prix following the publication of a final list of penalties for track limit infringements.

Aston Martin protested the result of the race following its conclusion, arguing a number of track limits violations had not been penalised.

It’s a point officials agreed with, upholding the protest and reviewing well over 1000 instances of potential track limits infringements.

In doing so, it identified a number that should have attracted penalties, the application of which has changed the final race classification.

A document from the FIA revealed a total of 83 deleted laps, with another document showing 12 separate penalties were handed out – three more than were handed out during the race.

Race winner Verstappen, however, is unaffected, as are Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez who joined him on the podium.

While the final classification remains unpublished, none of the additional penalties impact the top 10.

In publishing the list of track limits penalties, the stewards explained their rationale for those who’d attracted multiple penalties, notably Esteban Ocon and Nyck de Vries.

“For four infringements, a 5 second time penalty; for five infringements, a 10 second time penalty,” the summary outlined.

“Then a “reset” has been allowed due to the excessive number of infringements.

“The counting of infringements restarts. After another four infringements, a 5 second time penalty will apply; after five, a 10 second time penalty.”

The stewards also noted the contribution made by the layout of the Red Bull Ring, reinforcing the FIA’s already stated position that changes are needed.

“The Stewards very strongly recommend that a solution be found to the track limits situation at this circuit.”