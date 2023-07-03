Verstappen maintains Austrian GP win as new penalties revealed

Max Verstappen has effectively been confirmed as the winner of the Austrian Grand Prix following the publication of an additional list of penalties for track limit infringements.

Final Results: Austrian Grand Prix

Aston Martin protested the result of the race following its conclusion, arguing a number of track limits violations had not been penalised.

It’s a point officials agreed with, upholding the protest and reviewing well over 1000 instances of potential track limits infringements.

In doing so, it identified a number that should have attracted penalties, the application of which has changed the final race classification.

A document from the FIA revealed a total of 83 deleted laps, with another document showing 12 additional penalties were handed out – three more than were handed out during the race.

Race winner Verstappen, however, is unaffected, as are Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez who joined him on the podium.

Carlos Sainz meanwhile dropped to sixth in the classification, having crossed the line fourth, while Lewis Hamilton fell from seventh to eighth.

In publishing the list of track limits penalties, the stewards explained their rationale for those who’d attracted multiple penalties, notably Esteban Ocon and Nyck de Vries.

“For four infringements, a 5 second time penalty; for five infringements, a 10 second time penalty,” the summary outlined.

“Then a “reset” has been allowed due to the excessive number of infringements.

“The counting of infringements restarts. After another four infringements, a 5 second time penalty will apply; after five, a 10 second time penalty.”

The stewards also noted the contribution made by the layout of the Red Bull Ring, reinforcing the FIA’s already stated position that changes are needed.

“The Stewards very strongly recommend that a solution be found to the track limits situation at this circuit.”

Track limits penalties

No No / Driver Competitor Penalty 1 55 – Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 10 second time penalty 2 44 – Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG-Petronas F1 Team 10 second time penalty 3 10 – Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 second time penalty 4 23 – Alexander Albon Williams Racing 10 second time penalty 5 31 – Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 5 second time penalty 6 31 – Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 second time penalty 7 31 – Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 5 second time penalty 8 31 – Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 second time penalty 9 2 – Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 10 second time penalty 10 21 – Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 10 second time penalty 11 21 – Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 5 second time penalty 12 22 – Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 5 second time penalty

Deleted laps