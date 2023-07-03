Verstappen maintains Austrian GP win as new penalties revealed
By Mat Coch
Monday 3rd July, 2023 - 5:41am
Max Verstappen has effectively been confirmed as the winner of the Austrian Grand Prix following the publication of an additional list of penalties for track limit infringements.
Final Results: Austrian Grand Prix
Aston Martin protested the result of the race following its conclusion, arguing a number of track limits violations had not been penalised.
It’s a point officials agreed with, upholding the protest and reviewing well over 1000 instances of potential track limits infringements.
In doing so, it identified a number that should have attracted penalties, the application of which has changed the final race classification.
A document from the FIA revealed a total of 83 deleted laps, with another document showing 12 additional penalties were handed out – three more than were handed out during the race.
Race winner Verstappen, however, is unaffected, as are Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez who joined him on the podium.
Carlos Sainz meanwhile dropped to sixth in the classification, having crossed the line fourth, while Lewis Hamilton fell from seventh to eighth.
In publishing the list of track limits penalties, the stewards explained their rationale for those who’d attracted multiple penalties, notably Esteban Ocon and Nyck de Vries.
“For four infringements, a 5 second time penalty; for five infringements, a 10 second time penalty,” the summary outlined.
“Then a “reset” has been allowed due to the excessive number of infringements.
“The counting of infringements restarts. After another four infringements, a 5 second time penalty will apply; after five, a 10 second time penalty.”
The stewards also noted the contribution made by the layout of the Red Bull Ring, reinforcing the FIA’s already stated position that changes are needed.
“The Stewards very strongly recommend that a solution be found to the track limits situation at this circuit.”
Track limits penalties
|No
|No / Driver
|Competitor
|Penalty
|1
|55 – Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|10 second time penalty
|2
|44 – Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes AMG-Petronas F1 Team
|10 second time penalty
|3
|10 – Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10 second time penalty
|4
|23 – Alexander Albon
|Williams Racing
|10 second time penalty
|5
|31 – Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|5 second time penalty
|6
|31 – Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10 second time penalty
|7
|31 – Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|5 second time penalty
|8
|31 – Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10 second time penalty
|9
|2 – Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|10 second time penalty
|10
|21 – Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|10 second time penalty
|11
|21 – Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|5 second time penalty
|12
|22 – Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|5 second time penalty
Deleted laps
|No
|Turn
|Car
|Driver
|Competitor
|Time of Day
|Lap Time
|1
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team
|15:09:16
NEXT
|1:11.892
1:11.059
|2
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|15:09:15
NEXT
|1:10.981
1:10.706
|3
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:10:34
NEXT
|1:12.518
1:11.940
|4
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15:10:20
|1:10.416
|5
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15:10:24
NEXT
|1:10.409
1:10.399
|6
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|15:10:25
NEXT
|1:10.706
1:10.746
|7
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|15:10:31
|1:12.673
|8
|9
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:10:31
|1:12.701
|9
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|15:11:36
NEXT
|1:10.746
1:10.597
|10
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:11:41
NEXT
|1:11.213
1:11.092
|11
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team
|15:11:37
|1:11.287
|12
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:11:42
|1:11.940
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:14:05
|1:11.534
|13
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15:13:55
NEXT
|1:10.431
1:10.288
|14
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|15:13:57
NEXT
|1:10.579
1:10.598
|15
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15:14:03
NEXT
|1:12.213
1:11.248
|16
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|15:15:08
NEXT
|1:10.598
1:10.901
|17
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:15:21
NEXT
|1:11.725
1:11.852
|18
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15:15:11
|1:11.248
|19
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15:16:25
NEXT
|1:11.254
PIT
|20
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15:16:13
|1:10.570
|21
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team
|15:16:21
|1:11.037
|22
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15:17:23
|1:10.395
|23
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|15:17:35
|1:11.526
|24
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren F1 Team
|15:18:49
|1:11.339
|25
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|15:25:19
NEXT
|1:10.289
1:10.399
|26
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|15:23:14
|1:46.237
|27
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15:25:18
|1:09.129
|28
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15:27:53
|1:11.355
|29
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15:29:05
|1:11.305
|30
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:38:27
NEXT
|1:10.670
1:11.188
|31
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15:38:36
NEXT
|1:11.015
1:11.016
|32
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:34:55
NEXT
|1:10.541
1:10.662
|33
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15:35:03
NEXT
|1:10.822
1:10.898
|34
|9
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:30:29
|1:11.292
|35
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:36:06
NEXT
|1:10.662
1:10.649
|36
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15:36:14
NEXT
|1:10.898
1:11.348
|37
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:31:20
|1:10.538
|38
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:31:30
|1:12.890
|39
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:37:16
NEXT
|1:10.649
1:10.670
|40
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:37:26
NEXT
|1:10.937
1:10.877
|41
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|15:38:15
NEXT
|1:09.947
1:10.826
|42
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team
|15:44:33
NEXT
|1:11.187
1:11.045
|43
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:38:27
NEXT
|1:10.670
1:11.188
|44
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15:38:50
NEXT
|1:12.254
1:12.188
|45
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:50:24
|1:11.585
|46
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15:55:47
|1:10.416
|47
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15:57:01
NEXT
|1:10.631
1:10.680
|48
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16:01:54
NEXT
|1:10.496
1:10.008
|49
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16:03:04
NEXT
|1:10.008
1:10.040
|50
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|16:09:48
NEXT
|1:10.001
1:10.337
|51
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|16:13:15
|1:10.084
|52
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16:14:26
NEXT
|1:09.972
1:09.992
|53
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|16:13:15
|1:10.084
|54
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16:13:33
|1:14.147
|55
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16:19:34
|1:10.698
|56
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|16:20:35
NEXT
|1:09.658
1:09.870
|57
|10
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|16:21:04
NEXT
|1:08.878
1:08.601
|58
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|16:17:01
|1:09.188
|59
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|15:08:08
NEXT
|1:43.374
1:12.470
|60
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|15:42:16
|1:11.141
|61
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15:35:00
|1:10.822
|62
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15:39:47
NEXT
|1:11.016
1:11.012
|63
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:39:48
NEXT
|1:11.006
1:11.239
|64
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:40:59
NEXT
|1:11.239
1:11.009
|65
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|15:08:04
NEXT
|2:00.135
1:10.981
|66
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15:08:00
|2:02.583
|67
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:42:10
NEXT
|1:11.009
1:11.322
|68
|9
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:37:38
|1:11.421
|69
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|15:38:12
|1:09.947
|70
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:45:44
NEXT
|1:11.167
1:10.973
|71
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15:39:44
|1:11.016
|72
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:39:44
|1:11.006
|73
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren F1 Team
|15:41:26
|1:10.643
|74
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|15:47:22
NEXT
|1:11.023
1:12.273
|75
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:40:56
|1:11.239
|76
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:48:31
NEXT
|1:11.069
1:11.073
|77
|9
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:42:24
|1:11.715
|78
|9
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:41:12
|1:11.525
|79
|10
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|15:47:26
NEXT
|1:10.548
1:10.671
|80
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren F1 Team
|15:47:22
|1:13.784
|81
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15:49:17
NEXT
|1:11.115
1:11.585
|82
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|15:49:16
NEXT
|1:10.893
1:11.165
|83
|9
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15:43:36
|1:11.598
