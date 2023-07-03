> News > Formula 1

Verstappen maintains Austrian GP win as new penalties revealed

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Monday 3rd July, 2023 - 5:41am

Max Verstappen has been confirmed as the winner of the Austrian Grand Prix. Picture: XPB Images

Max Verstappen has effectively been confirmed as the winner of the Austrian Grand Prix following the publication of an additional list of penalties for track limit infringements.

Final Results: Austrian Grand Prix

Aston Martin protested the result of the race following its conclusion, arguing a number of track limits violations had not been penalised.

It’s a point officials agreed with, upholding the protest and reviewing well over 1000 instances of potential track limits infringements.

In doing so, it identified a number that should have attracted penalties, the application of which has changed the final race classification.

A document from the FIA revealed a total of 83 deleted laps, with another document showing 12 additional penalties were handed out – three more than were handed out during the race.

Race winner Verstappen, however, is unaffected, as are Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez who joined him on the podium.

Carlos Sainz meanwhile dropped to sixth in the classification, having crossed the line fourth, while Lewis Hamilton fell from seventh to eighth.

In publishing the list of track limits penalties, the stewards explained their rationale for those who’d attracted multiple penalties, notably Esteban Ocon and Nyck de Vries.

“For four infringements, a 5 second time penalty; for five infringements, a 10 second time penalty,” the summary outlined.

“Then a “reset” has been allowed due to the excessive number of infringements.

“The counting of infringements restarts. After another four infringements, a 5 second time penalty will apply; after five, a 10 second time penalty.”

The stewards also noted the contribution made by the layout of the Red Bull Ring, reinforcing the FIA’s already stated position that changes are needed.

“The Stewards very strongly recommend that a solution be found to the track limits situation at this circuit.”

Track limits penalties

No No / Driver Competitor Penalty
1 55 – Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 10 second time penalty
2 44 – Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG-Petronas F1 Team 10 second time penalty
3 10 – Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 second time penalty
4 23 – Alexander Albon Williams Racing 10 second time penalty
5 31 – Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 5 second time penalty
6 31 – Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 second time penalty
7 31 – Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 5 second time penalty
8 31 – Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 second time penalty
9 2 – Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 10 second time penalty
10 21 – Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 10 second time penalty
11 21 – Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 5 second time penalty
12 22 – Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 5 second time penalty

Deleted laps

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time
1 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 15:09:16
NEXT		 1:11.892
1:11.059
2 10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 15:09:15
NEXT		 1:10.981
1:10.706
3 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:10:34
NEXT		 1:12.518
1:11.940
4 9 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 15:10:20 1:10.416
5 10 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 15:10:24
NEXT		 1:10.409
1:10.399
6 10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 15:10:25
NEXT		 1:10.706
1:10.746
7 9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 15:10:31 1:12.673
8 9 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:10:31 1:12.701
9 10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 15:11:36
NEXT		 1:10.746
1:10.597
10 10 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:11:41
NEXT		 1:11.213
1:11.092
11 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 15:11:37 1:11.287
12 9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:11:42 1:11.940
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:14:05 1:11.534
13 10 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 15:13:55
NEXT		 1:10.431
1:10.288
14 10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 15:13:57
NEXT		 1:10.579
1:10.598
15 10 27 Nico Hulkenberg MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15:14:03
NEXT		 1:12.213
1:11.248
16 10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 15:15:08
NEXT		 1:10.598
1:10.901
17 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:15:21
NEXT		 1:11.725
1:11.852
18 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15:15:11 1:11.248
19 10 27 Nico Hulkenberg MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15:16:25
NEXT		 1:11.254
PIT
20 9 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 15:16:13 1:10.570
21 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 15:16:21 1:11.037
22 9 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 15:17:23 1:10.395
23 9 11 Sergio Perez Oracle Red Bull Racing 15:17:35 1:11.526
24 9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren F1 Team 15:18:49 1:11.339
25 10 11 Sergio Perez Oracle Red Bull Racing 15:25:19
NEXT		 1:10.289
1:10.399
26 9 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 15:23:14 1:46.237
27 9 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 15:25:18 1:09.129
28 9 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15:27:53 1:11.355
29 9 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15:29:05 1:11.305
30 10 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:38:27
NEXT		 1:10.670
1:11.188
31 10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15:38:36
NEXT		 1:11.015
1:11.016
32 10 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:34:55
NEXT		 1:10.541
1:10.662
33 10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15:35:03
NEXT		 1:10.822
1:10.898
34 9 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:30:29 1:11.292
35 10 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:36:06
NEXT		 1:10.662
1:10.649
36 10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15:36:14
NEXT		 1:10.898
1:11.348
37 9 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:31:20 1:10.538
38 9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:31:30 1:12.890
39 10 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:37:16
NEXT		 1:10.649
1:10.670
40 10 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:37:26
NEXT		 1:10.937
1:10.877
41 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 15:38:15
NEXT		 1:09.947
1:10.826
42 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 15:44:33
NEXT		 1:11.187
1:11.045
43 10 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:38:27
NEXT		 1:10.670
1:11.188
44 10 20 Kevin Magnussen MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15:38:50
NEXT		 1:12.254
1:12.188
45 9 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:50:24 1:11.585
46 9 20 Kevin Magnussen MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15:55:47 1:10.416
47 10 20 Kevin Magnussen MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15:57:01
NEXT		 1:10.631
1:10.680
48 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 16:01:54
NEXT		 1:10.496
1:10.008
49 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 16:03:04
NEXT		 1:10.008
1:10.040
50 10 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 16:09:48
NEXT		 1:10.001
1:10.337
51 9 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 16:13:15 1:10.084
52 10 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 16:14:26
NEXT		 1:09.972
1:09.992
53 9 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 16:13:15 1:10.084
54 9 20 Kevin Magnussen MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16:13:33 1:14.147
55 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 16:19:34 1:10.698
56 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 16:20:35
NEXT		 1:09.658
1:09.870
57 10 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 16:21:04
NEXT		 1:08.878
1:08.601
58 9 11 Sergio Perez Oracle Red Bull Racing 16:17:01 1:09.188
59 10 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 15:08:08
NEXT		 1:43.374
1:12.470
60 9 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 15:42:16 1:11.141
61 9 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15:35:00 1:10.822
62 10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15:39:47
NEXT		 1:11.016
1:11.012
63 10 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:39:48
NEXT		 1:11.006
1:11.239
64 10 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:40:59
NEXT		 1:11.239
1:11.009
65 10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 15:08:04
NEXT		 2:00.135
1:10.981
66 9 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 15:08:00 2:02.583
67 10 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:42:10
NEXT		 1:11.009
1:11.322
68 9 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:37:38 1:11.421
69 9 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 15:38:12 1:09.947
70 10 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:45:44
NEXT		 1:11.167
1:10.973
71 9 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15:39:44 1:11.016
72 9 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:39:44 1:11.006
73 9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren F1 Team 15:41:26 1:10.643
74 10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 15:47:22
NEXT		 1:11.023
1:12.273
75 9 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:40:56 1:11.239
76 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:48:31
NEXT		 1:11.069
1:11.073
77 9 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:42:24 1:11.715
78 9 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:41:12 1:11.525
79 10 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 15:47:26
NEXT		 1:10.548
1:10.671
80 9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren F1 Team 15:47:22 1:13.784
81 10 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:49:17
NEXT		 1:11.115
1:11.585
82 10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 15:49:16
NEXT		 1:10.893
1:11.165
83 9 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 15:43:36 1:11.598

