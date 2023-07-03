> News > Formula 1

Results: Austrian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 3rd July, 2023 - 12:31am

< Back

Full results from the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 71
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5.155
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 17.188
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 21.377
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 26.327
6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 30.317
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 39.196
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 48.403
9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 57.667
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 59.043
11 23 Alex Albon Williams 69.767
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1L
13 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1L
14 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1L
15 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1L
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1L
17 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1L
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1L
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1L
20 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 59L

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]