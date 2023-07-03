Results: Austrian Grand Prix
Monday 3rd July, 2023 - 12:31am
Full results from the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|71
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5.155
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|17.188
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|21.377
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|26.327
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|30.317
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|39.196
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|48.403
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|57.667
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|59.043
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|69.767
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1L
|13
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1L
|14
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1L
|15
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1L
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1L
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1L
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1L
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1L
|20
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|59L
