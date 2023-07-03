FIA demand gravel traps for nuisance Red Bull Ring corners

The FIA has renewed its call to Red Bull Ring chiefs to install gravel traps at the two corners that have again caused chaos over the latest Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

It has been confirmed that race control deleted ‘in excess of 100 laps’ for track limits infringements, whilst also reviewing ‘well over 1200 instances where a car was reported as potentially leaving the track’.

The situation has prompted an outcry from the drivers and team principals who are demanding changes on a day when it was confirmed the race is to remain on the F1 calendar through to 2030.

The counter-argument has long been that the problematic Turns 9 and 10 cannot have gravel traps as they would affect MotoGP which also has a race weekend at the Styrian venue.

It would appear, however, that what has occurred over these past few days is the straw that has broken the back of the FIA.

The matter has been exacerbated by the fact Aston Martin has protested the result of the race, citing the fact there were numerous instances when infringements occurred but were not punished.

Overall, six drivers – Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, and Yuki Tsunoda (twice) – were handed five-second time penalties for breaching track limits. Others ran a tightrope after being warned via a black-and-white flag.

A statement from an FIA spokesperson read: “Regarding the track limits infringements at the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, we note that due to the specifics of the circuit layout and the propensity of many drivers to repeatedly drive outside of the boundaries of the track, an unprecedented situation arose which resulted in all potential infringements not being able to be reviewed during the race.

“Prior to the submission of a protest against the result, we had already begun a full review of the track limits infringements, which is ongoing.

“During the grand prix, race control was tasked with reviewing well over 1200 instances where a car was reported as potentially leaving the track.

“The results will be updated once the review of those, which were not able to be reviewed during the race, is complete.”

Pertinently, the statement declared: “In order to address the issue for future events, we will renew our recommendation to the circuit to add a gravel trap at the exit of turns 9 and 10.”

Recognising the needs of the likes of MotoGP, it added: “We note that while this is not a straightforward solution in relation to other series that race here, it has proved to be very effective at other corners and circuits with similar issues.”