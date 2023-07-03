Final Results: Austrian Grand Prix
Monday 3rd July, 2023 - 5:48am
Final results from the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|71
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5.155
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|17.188
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|26.327
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|30.317
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|31.377
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|48.403
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|49.196
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|59.043
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|67.667
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|79.767
|12
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1 LAP
|13
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1 LAP
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1 LAP
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1 LAP
|16
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1 LAP
|17
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1 LAP
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1 LAP
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1 LAP
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|DNF
Penalties
Car 21 – 5 second time penalty – Forcing another driver off the track
Cars 2, 20, 31 (x2), 21 & 22 – 5 second time penalties – Track limits
Cars 22, 55, 44, 10, 23, 31 (x2) & 21 – 10 second time penalties – Track limits
