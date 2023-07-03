> News > Formula 1

Final Results: Austrian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 3rd July, 2023 - 5:48am

Final results from the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 71
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5.155
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 17.188
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 26.327
5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 30.317
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 31.377
7 63 George Russell Mercedes 48.403
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 49.196
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 59.043
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 67.667
11 23 Alex Albon Williams 79.767
12 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1 LAP
13 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1 LAP
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 LAP
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1 LAP
16 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1 LAP
17 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1 LAP
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1 LAP
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1 LAP
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas DNF

Penalties

Car 21 – 5 second time penalty – Forcing another driver off the track
Cars 2, 20, 31 (x2), 21 & 22 – 5 second time penalties – Track limits
Cars 22, 55, 44, 10, 23, 31 (x2) & 21 – 10 second time penalties – Track limits

