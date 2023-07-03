Bathurst-winning pair at Brands Hatch

The winners of the 1999 Bathurst 1000, Steve Richards and Greg Murphy, along with fellow New Zealander Paul Radisich, have appeared at Brands Hatch to drive in the all-new Super Touring Power event.

Five-time Great Race winner Richards drove the Volvo S40 that his father Jim campaigned in the era, while Murphy, a four-time 1000 winner, was at the helm of the former Matt Neal Nissan Primera.

Radisich raced in the British Touring Car Championship from 1993 to 1998 and in that time won two Touring Car World Cups. He was reunited with his Andy Rouse Engineering-built Ford Mondeo.

Circuit action also included other tin tops from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘00s. Additionally, several special cars took in demonstration runs, whilst many more formed part of a static display of classic touring cars.

Murphy also turned laps in his former Tasman Motorsport Holden Commodore.

In qualifying for the first of two races on Saturday, Stewart Whyte (Honda Accord) was quickest ahead of Jake Hill (Primera), Anthony Reid (Primera), James Kellett (Mazda 323) and Jason Hughes (Vauxhall Vectra). Richards was sixth fastest, Murphy seventh, and Radisich 11th.

Current British Touring Car Championship BMW driver Hill had double victories in the ex-Laurent Aiello Primera. Whyte was a close second in Race 1 while Hughes was third ahead of Kellett and Richards. Murphy finished seventh while Radisich was ninth in one of the oldest cars on the grid.

In Race 2, Hill was never headed despite a brief Safety Car after Stuart Caie (Vauxhall Cavalier) had an incident. Whyte again followed as Kellett filled third and Richards drove strongly to fourth.

Jason Hughes completed the top five after a battle with Murphy who dropped out with a couple of laps to go, as Radisich improved to eighth.

Sunday’s qualifying for Race 3 went to Hill over Reid, Whyte, Hughes, Richards and Murphy with Radisich 12th. Following the news that Team Dynamics founder Steve Neal has passed away, the organisers thought it appropriate that the team’s old Primera stand solo at the front of the grid.

Hill took another two race victories on the Indy Circuit this time. In the first he led from the start and kept Whyte behind.

The race was halted by a red flag following an off by the David Power-driven Mondeo at Paddock Hill Bend.

Hughes was next from Wheeler, Reid, Murphy, Richards, Kellett, Mark Jones [Renault Laguna] and Radisich.

In the fourth and final race, Whyte made the best start to lead before he ran off the track.

Hill took the lead and won from Hughes and Reid. Richards was fourth after a spin from Wheeler, with Kellett fifth from Morgan and Radisich.

Murphy was third before he retired.